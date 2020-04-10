Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal’s Oh My God is perfect to watch amid India lockdown

As you are holed up in your house, Pinkvilla pics Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God for you to help you get rid your stress and keep the quarantine blues at bay.

With the coronavirus outbreak taking over the entire world, India’s battle against this deadliest health scare is no different. So far, there have been 6400 positive cases across the nation along with 228 deaths. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21 day lockdown from March 25, 2020, and it is likely to extend for some more time as well. Needless to say, this lockdown has got us all stuck in our houses and we are looking for our way of entertainment.

Amid this, Pinkvilla has picked up and Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, the satirical comedy drama is one of the most entertaining movies of all time and happens to be a remake of the Australian movie The Man Who Sued God. The movie revolves around a Gujarati man Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal) who had sued the God for destroying his shop in a natural calamity and is seen fighting a case against Him with some interesting logic. Interestingly, while he has the world against him, Kanji finds support in Krishna (played by ) who claims to be a real estate agent but happens to be Lord Krishna. And while it continues to be one of the best movies by Akshay and Paresh, we bring you reasons why OMG: Oh My God is a must watch during the lockdown to keep the stress at bay.

Impressive storyline serves as the USP of the movie

OMG: Oh My God is a story of a tryst between logics and blind faiths on religions and dharam gurus. It questions the andhvishwas of our janta on the weird superstitions they are fooled to believe but in a satirical manner which leaves you with some thought provoking questions. The way, OMG: Oh My God unfolds is quite impressive as it highlights and important message that one’s relationship with God need not be defined by religious leaders.

Paresh Rawal’s logics will give you a different perspective towards religion

Paresh Rawal is seen playing the role of an atheist in the movie and his conviction forms the bedrock of OMG: Oh My God. He had some serious questions to find answers for and his logic will leave you impressed. Paresh remarks that while people are seen pouring milk over shrine to please God, it is better to donate that milk to someone in need. He also highlights the ongoing business of religion which has been flourishing over human weakness and emotions.

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s chemistry

Akshay and Paresh, two of the most dynamic stars of Bollywood, are known for giving some of the amazing performances together on the big screen. In fact, their comedy drama Hera Pheri is undoubtedly among the best entertainers of all time. Keeping up with the trajectory of giving impressive performances, Akshay and Paresh once again presented their electrifying chemistry. While Paresh’s character with interesting logic with a pinch of innocence, Akshay’s quirky tricks as Krishna added up to the entertainment quotient and left us wanting for more. The duo proves it why they are known as one of the best onscreen jodis.

Mithun Chakraborty in a never seen before avatar

Mithun Chakraborty is an actor who is not just known for his impeccable dancing skills, but his onscreen persona as an action hero is also a thing in Bollywood. However, the veteran superstar was seen in a never before avatar in OMG: Oh My God wherein he played the role of Swami Leeladhar. He will entertain you and will make you love him and hate him at the same time. But, Mithun does ensure to leave a mark every time he hits the screen and doesn’t let to take your eyes off the screen.

Foot-tapping music and soulful music is the need of the hour

Apart from the impressive storyline and commendable performances, OMG: Oh My God is backed by soulful music as well. The songs are best for any festive season and speak volumes about human’s relationship with God. Given the crisis situation, we are in, these songs are something which we certainly calm you down and enhance the positivity in you. Besides, the meaningful lyrics are something which is certainly the need of the hour at the moment.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More