Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma is a must watch to get a positive boost amid COVID 19

Diljit Dosanjh had won a million of hearts with his performance in Shaad Ali’s Soorma wherein he played the role of hockey player Sandeep Singh.

The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed in March this year in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, has once again been extended till June 30 and we are bound to stay indoors for some more days. Although the next phase of lockdown has come with several relaxations, we are yet to return to our normal life. Besides, the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases, which have now surpassed a total of 1.8 lakhs, have created a sense of anxiety across the nation and each one of us is in dire need of some positivity.

To note, during this lockdown, while it was quite difficult to stay indoors, our only source of entertainment was movies and shows. However, choosing which movie to watch wasn’t an easy task as well. So, if you are wondering which movie to watch, our Pinkvilla Picks segment can help you with this and today we have picked Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma. This Shaad Ali directorial happens to be a biopic on hockey star Sandeep Singh and also feature and Angad Bedi in key roles. Here’s are five reasons why Soorma deserves to be in your watchlist during the lockdown:

Based on a real story which gives you motivation in this crisis situation

Soorma narrates the real life story of the former captain of the Indian Hockey Team Sandeep Singh was injured in 2006 by an accidental gunshot while he was on his way to join his team for the World Cup in Africa. While Singh was a talented player, this accident left him almost paralyzed and on the wheelchair for a year. However, Sandeep didn’t lose hope and recovered from the injury and went on to establish himself once again as a hockey player. This story speaks volumes about one’s will power and about the fact that one should never lose hope.

Diljit Dosanjh gives one of his career best performance

Diljit Dosanjh is a powerhouse of talent and there are second thoughts about it. While he has been known for his fun-filled performances in Bollywood, Soorma presented a different side of the acclaimed Punjabi singer. Diljit was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh in the movie and not just he did complete just to his role, but he also delivered one of his career best performance.

Taapsee Pannu leaves a mark with her performance

Taapsee Pannu is known for her intense performances on the silver screen and never fails to leave a mark despite the presence of other big stars. The diva was seen essaying the role of Diljit’s love interest in the movie and while she didn’t have much of the screen time, Taapsee did manage to make us scream wow. Be it the innocent girl next door or the hardworking hockey player, the actress did win hearts with her acting chops in Soorma.

Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh gives major siblings goals

Apart from Diljit and Taapsee, Soorma also features Angad Bedi who played the role of Sandeep’s elder brother Bikramjeet Singh. After playing a negative role in 2016 release Pink, Angad was certainly a treat to watch in Soorma. While he shared a great camaraderie with Diljit, their chemistry in the sports drama gave major sibling goals and spoke volume about the fact the siblings always have your back.

Foot-tapping music adds charm to the story

This powerful script was also backed by soulful music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy which helped did add value to the story. Soorma’s album featured song for every genre be it a love ballad, a tale of a broken heart and even motivational number.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×