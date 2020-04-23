Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War is a visual treat you deserve amid lockdown

Amid lockdown, to get a rush of adrenaline, you need today's Pinkvilla Pick, War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor on your binge-watch list. Here are 5 reasons why it is the perfect visual spectacle for a fun evening.

Amid COVID 19 lockdown, we all have nowhere to go. With it further being extended to May 3, we still have more days to spend with family. Hence, picking a flick to watch every day is a tedious task. But, to save the day, Pinkvilla is back with another Pick of the day and this time, it’s and Tiger Shroff starrer War. The 2019 actioner that proved to be India’s answer to slick action films, is a sure shot entertainer and more than that it is a visual spectacle that one must not miss.

Amid lockdown, since we can’t go anywhere, Hrithik and Tiger’s War can feel like a complete world tour due to the exotic locations used in the film. The story of Siddharth Anand’s directorial revolves around a RAW agent named Kabir (Hrithik) who decides to go rogue in order to find the most wanted terrorist in the world. However, in the process of searching for the terrorist, Kabir ends up making RAW his enemy and they send Khalid (Tiger Shroff) to catch him and bring him back to be penalised.

So, in a nutshell, we get to see a cat and mouse chase between Kabir and Khalid but with Hollywood’s action level. With unexpected twists and turns in the story, one is always engaged in the film. Also, when we least expect it, Vaani Kapoor’s character, Naina comes in the story and manages to bring out some emotion from the hardened RAW agent, Kabir. While the entire film has exotic locations, it is Hrithik Vs Tiger that draws you in completely. There might be hundreds of reasons to watch War. But, here are 5 reasons why Hrithik and Tiger starrer is Pinkvilla’s Pick of the day!

1. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir is a sight for the sore eyes

If you are watching War with family, we suggest you keep yourself in check as there wouldn’t be a moment when you wouldn’t find yourself staring at the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan in utter disbelief. With his handsome looks as Kabir and his killer action stunts, there is not a single minute that one can take their eyes off of him. Besides, seeing Hrithik in a fully fledged actioner is like a respite for everyone. His performance as Kabir is proof why he is a superstar despite the break he took from work. Well, to watch Hrithik kill stunts like a pro, from jumping off of airplanes to fighting off goons, is a visual spectacle that you wouldn’t want to miss!

2. Tiger Shroff’s sincere effort as Khalid

At first, one would tremble to think of any actor who could stand opposite Hrithik in an action film. But, as one gets to know Khalid aka Tiger with the progression of the film, you will realise why he was picked for the role. Tiger as Khalid tries his best to match up to Kabir and to think like him so that he can get a hold of him. In scenes where he is chasing Kabir, one gets to see his action potential and it surely will leave you in awe.

3. Kabir Vs Khalid equates to visually spectacular action stunts

War’s biggest USP is the part where fans get to see the face off between Hrithik and Tiger as Kabir takes on Khalid. The action stunts between Kabir and Khalid have been filmed across the globe. From Portugal to India, one gets to witness the biggest fight taking place between two of the popular action stars of Bollywood in War. And what adds to it is the well-choreographed stunts. From Kabir jumping off a plane on top of another one to Khalid chasing after Kabir on a bike on the streets and then jumping on him while in motion, stunts in War are almost at par with the west or atleast, it is a start. Director Siddharth Anand surely has been able to live up to the hype of Hrithik Vs Tiger in War and the action alone is the reason enough to watch the flick amid lockdown!

4. Dance off between Hrithik and Tiger & Vaani Kapoor's brief role

If there is one actor in Bollywood who is known for his effortless dancing, it is Hrithik Roshan. And a very close second is Tiger Shroff. Imagine seeing both dancing together to a peppy song. Looks like a good sight right? That is exactly what Director Siddharth Anand gives to the audience in War. From seeing Kabir and Khalid grove to the tunes of Jai Jai Shiv Shankar to seeing Kabir effortlessly sway on Ghungroo with Naina, one can’t help but be in awe of the dancing as well as the music of War. Both the songs are well placed in the actioner’s track and hence, it never feels forced. Besides, Hrithik and Tiger’s dance off is surely a treat you cannot miss!

Vaani as Naina brings the freshness that may be needed amid a lot of action. Her and Kabir's relationship is what brings in some emotional depth in the story. In a brief yet impactful role, Vaani manages to leave an indelible imprint. Besides, seeing her match steps with Hrithik in Ghungroo is a complete treat for sore eyes!

5. Siddharth Anand’s clear cut and slick vision for an actioner

One of the biggest strengths of Hrithik and Tiger starrer War is the clear cut vision of what the director wanted from the actors. That is where Siddharth Anand gets it right. From knowing to expect the correct mix of action and stunts to having Hrithik and Tiger execute it perfectly in a scene, Anand’s vision is what leads one to get wowed by the visual spectacle. From picking the right locations to shoot to getting the desired output from the actors, Siddharth managed to do it all in War. That definitely deserves a mention!

