Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na strikes a chord with millennials even now

Today, as Pinkvilla’s pick of the day, we bring forth Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. The film not only takes you back to good old college days but also reminds you of your loved ones.

Due to the increase in the number of cases in some cities, the lockdown has been extended to May 31st in India. Amid all, finding a flick to binge-watch with family must be getting very difficult for you at home and ever since the lockdown began we are helping you pick the best movie to watch. And once again we are here to help you out to drive away your quarantine blues and watch an amazing flick with your family. Due to lockdown, all those who are staying far must be missing their friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, hence for you today, Pinkvilla Picks suggests to watch Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na stars Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles. Produced by Mansoor Khan, , the movie marks the debut of the director, actor Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar. Released on 4 July 2008, the film received positive reviews and was successful at the box office. The movie revolves around two best friends Jai and Aditi who make for a perfect couple but refuse to consider a romantic relationship. However, when they start dating other people, they realise that they are actually in love.

While there are many reasons to watch Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, we would suggest you 5 reasons on why this movie remains relevant to this date:

1. Genelia D'Souza as Aditi Mahant aka Meow:

Aditi Mahant came as breakthrough performance for Genelia in this film. Her role was widely admired for her sweetness and freshness, and a new style of acting. Aditi was an aggressive and impulsive girl for whom Jai (Imran Khan) was everything. Aditi was loud, didn't take bullshit from people and wasn't afraid to throw a punch when someone ticked her off. Genelia's performance left everyone in awe of her and made everyone fall in love with her stunning acting. She was the main highlight and the main reason to watch the film again and again.

2. Imran Khan as Jai Singh Rathore aka Ratz:

This movie marked Imran's debut in acting and one could have never thought that the actor would create an impact with his first film itself. Imran as Jai the most non-violent Rajput to have ever existed struck a chord with the audience. He was miles away from the 'macho' stereotype that Bollywood heroes typically abide by. His cute and innocent look made girls go gaga over him. Imran was the perfect choice made by the makers for the character of Jai. From being a dotting son to a loving friend, Jai was everything that every girl would have asked for.

3. The stellar supporting cast:

Nirav Mehta as Jiggy Patel, Alishka Varde as Bombs, Karan Makhija as Rotlu and Sugandha Garg as Shaleen Varma portrayed the role of perfect friends of Jai and Aditi. Jiggy's Gujarati accent, Bombs cuteness, Shaleen's bindaas but caring attitude and Rotlu's emotional character made the audience fall in love with them. Besides these awesome friends, we had the awesome parents Anuradha Patel as Pumpkin (Aditi's mother), Jayant Kripalani as Peachy (Aditi's father) were the coolest parents shown whereas Ratna Pathak Shah as Savitri Singh Rathore (Jai's mother) was a cool mom but had lied to his son about his father's (Naseeruddin Shah) background to keep his son away from fights. The movie also had a perfect brother played by Prateik Babbar that every sister would relate to. The movie also had amazing casts like Paresh Rawal, Ayaz Khan, Manjari Phadnis and more that together gave us this amazing movie to watch.

4. Story:

Like every Bollywood story, this movie's story was also relatable about a girl and boy who are best friends fall in love with each other but it had a lot of twists, a lot of friendship, a lot of emotions attached that every teen would relate to. The movie also showed a bond between siblings Amit and Aditi, always at each other's tails, squabbling like Tom and Jerry. The light-hearted conversation, with instances of pulling each other's leg and laughing at each other, between Jiggy, Jai, Aditi, Rotlu, Bombs and Shaleen will remind you of your college group. But what made everyone go LOL in the film was when Jai unknowingly fulfills the three conditions of becoming a Rajput. Overall the story was light-hearted and fun to watch which will always be fresh in our minds.

5. Songs and Music:

The music of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was composed by A R Rahman. From the peppy number, Pappu Can't Dance to the romantic track Kahin Toh are songs that are still heard and hummed by many. The soundtrack held the number one spot on the music charts for several consecutive weeks. The soundtrack was well received by the audiences and the critics, with "Pappu Can't Dance" becoming one of the major hits of 2008.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×