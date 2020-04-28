Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen is the ultimate flick to binge on amid lockdown

Amid the lockdown, if there is one thing that we all need to do is celebrate women in the house. For that, Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen is a perfect ode to girl power, and here are 5 reasons why it is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day.

A film that still manages to stay close to people’s hearts even after 6 years of its release is starrer Queen. The 2014 flick celebrates womanhood and is a journey of self-discovery of a woman who was ditched just before her wedding by her groom. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the woman of your house may be running the whole show and would be managing the household as well as work. So today, as Pinkvilla’s Pick, we suggest you set a movie date with Kangana’s Queen to celebrate your real-life Queens.

Vikas Bahl’s directorial managed to leave everyone in awe as the story of the film revolved around Rani (Kangana) from whom you would get the girl next door vibes. Rani is elated that finally she is getting married to the love of her life Vijay (Rajkummar Rao). However, just before the wedding, Vijay reveals to Rani that he doesn’t want to marry her and leaves her heartbroken. What happens next is Rani goes down memory lane and remembers sweet moments with Vijay for days in her room while her family tries to talk to her.

But, when she finally decides to come out, Rani wants to go and travel on her own and go on her ‘honeymoon’ to Paris. That is a turning point in her story. Rani goes on to experience things and people on her own and ends up making friends like Vijayalakshmi (Lisa Haydon), Oleksander, Taka and Tim. The story takes a turn again when Vijay lands up to reconcile differences with Rani. To know what happens next, Go ahead and watch the film. While there are several points why Queen should be on your watch list, Here are 5 sure shot reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Kangana Ranaut starrer for you amid lockdown!

1. Kangana Ranaut nailed it as Rani who is every girl next door

Watching Kangana Ranaut turn herself into a typical desi girl next door in Queen is a delight that you should not miss. Kangana shows off her stellar acting prowess in some of the most important scenes of the film and yet never comes across as preachy. From being goofy with her friends to showing excitement about her ‘first night’ after marriage, Kangana managed to become one with her character and that is why the role suited her the most. When she goes off to discover and travel with her friends, Kangana as Rani leaves you feeling every emotion perfectly. From her act of dancing atop a bar counter to her holding onto her purse when a thief tries to snatch it away, Kangana as Rani learns to celebrate life slowly and steadily on her own and it is a very important lesson that we must teach all women!

2. The endearing story of self-discovery brought to life by Kangana

Kangana as Rani manages to teach us some very important life lessons with her film Queen. From being naive and meek to becoming a strong, independent girl, the journey of self-discovery that Kangana portrays as Rani is something that is a learning for all of us. Much too often in life, women are tried to fit into certain boxes and stereotypes. But, the film teaches us that no box can define you and one can make the rules of their own life. Kangana surely has done that in her own life and as Rani in Queen, she nails it on screen. We bet it watching the flick again will be a revelation amid lockdown!

3. Amit Trivedi’s melodious music

One of the biggest USPs of Queen is Amit Trivedi’s songs that fit perfectly into the screenplay of Rani’s story. When she is excited with her family at sangeet about her wedding, the peppy number London Thumakda is the jam that leaves all grooving and emotional at the same time. Harjaiyaan is a sad number when Rani is left heartbroken due to Vijay’s betrayal and is roaming alone on the streets of Paris. Taake Jhanke is another fun song that will leave you swaying in your seats. It is during the song that Kangana bonds with Vijaylakshmi and realises the importance of having fun in life. Gujariya is another one that comes in the storyline when Kangana ends up meeting 3 stranger guys on her trip to Amsterdam. But, the best song of the album is Kinare. The song comes towards the end of the film and by then, Rani has discovered her wings and it is a song of celebration that no matter what happens one can find their own way. Amit Trivedi has done a fabulous job with the music and not for a moment a song feels unnecessary. We bet you’ll be humming one or the other song by the end of the film!

4. Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon nail their parts as supporting actors

Rajkummar Rao as the confused London return fiance of Rani aka Kangana plays his part well and you love to hate him throughout the film. The fact that you don’t want Rani to end up with a selfish soul like Vijay is proof that Rajkummar did his job well in the film. Some of his scenes with Kangana are surely hilarious while in others, you would want to hit him for being so confused about his lady love.

Lisa Haydon as Vijaylakshmi is everything that Vijay was not for Rani. She is a true friend who teaches Rani to live her life on her own terms and is caring enough to let her into her own life. With Vijaylakshmi, Rani breathes, enjoys and lives her life and most of all forgets about her heartbreak and her ex, Vijay completely. Lisa manages to hit home with her portrayal of Vijaylakshmi and is a delight to see on screen!

5. Kangana’s epic dialogues that will leave you in splits

One thing we are sure of is that by the end of watching Queen, you’ll be hooked to Rani aka Kangana Ranaut’s hilarious dialogues. Some of the best lines of the film have been given to Kangana and she manages to bring them to life with her brilliance. When a drunk Kangana compares her heartbreak with Mr Gupta who had cancer, she says, “Mera haal na Gupta uncle ke jaise ho gaya hai. Gupta uncle ko na cancer ho gaya tha. Unhone kabhi sharab nahi pi, cigarette nahi pi, phir bhi cancer ho gaya. Isse achcha toh pi hi lete” and leaves you rolling on the floor with laughter. With impeccable comic timing, Kangana eases into the skin of Rani in Queen and gives us the best dialogues. One of the most memorable dialogues that will make you LOL come when Kangana and her friends go into an adult toys store and she picks up one of the tools for her grandfather. She says, “Yeh electric massager hain, this is for joint pain. I am taking for my grand-father.” We bet you will be left with a pain in your jaw just from some of the hilarious dialogues from the film!

These reasons should be enough to compel you to watch the effortlessly amazing performance by Kangana Rananut in Queen that even won her the National Film Award for Best Actor!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×