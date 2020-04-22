Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Bhumi’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is a must watch amid lockdown

Here’s why we think that Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is a must watch amid lockdown. Read on!

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar was a remake of B R Chopra’s 1978-film by the same name, and ever since the film was announced, there were certain expectations around it. Why? Because one, it was a remake and two, it got together Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi together for the first time. While the film released on December 6, 2019, it performed well at the box office, having an opening domestic collection of 9.10 crore, and the film’s total opening weekend collection went upto 35.94 crore, and later, the film went on to cross the 100 crore mark. That said, as we speak, all movie theatres across the nation are shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and since all film releases and shootings have been postponed, we don’t quite know as to when we will get to see our favourite actors romance on screen again.

Therefore, since all of us are in indoors, and have ample time to watch movies online and on television, we decided to come up with our suggestion for all you Bollywood buffs. For today, Pinkvilla decided to pick up Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. Yes, Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is one film that can be watched over and over again and therefore, for all those who haven’t watched it, we highly recommend you to watch it and for all those who have already watched it, we reckon that you should watch it again for its storyline, Kartik’s monologue and of course, brilliant songs and star cast.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and the biggest take away from the film was his monologue as Kartik proved that, even though he has no godfather in the industry, but he surely has the ‘act’ in ‘actor’. Post that, Kartik was seen in a series of film but it was with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety that Kartik Aaryan made a mark for himself in the industry. Be it his comic timing or onscreen romance with his heroines, Kartik Aaryan is an actor par excellence and therefore, one reason why we feel that you should watch Pati Patni Aur Woh is plainly because of Kartik Aaryan.

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and this is the first time that Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with the ladies. In the film, Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, an ordinary, middle-class man from Kanpur, who works as a government engineer in the Public Works Department. Towards the start of the film, we are shown that Kartik is married to Vedika Tripathi aka Bhumi Pednekar, who is a teacher from Lucknow, and while Chintu is happy in Kanpur, Vedika wants to move to a big city. Since Chintu is bored in his day-to-day life, he seeks solace in Tapasya Singh aka Ananya Panday, who is a wannabe fashion designer from Delhi. In the course of the film, we are shown that Chintu gets attracted to Ananya and when she finds out that Chintu is married, Chintu lies to Tapasya as he tells her that his wife is having an affair.

Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunny Singh

Besides, of course, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Luka Chupppi actor Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh, and seeing them together on screen was nothing short than magic. We all know that Aparshakti is an amazing actor, and to see Sunny and Kartik reunite post Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety was another highlight of the film. Also, Kriti Sanon’s guest appearance in the film is also something to watch out for.

Songs

From Dheeme Dheeme, to Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare to Dilbara and Tu Hi Yaar Mera, the songs of Pati Patni Aur Woh are a hit and we are sure that amidst lockdown, you would surely enjoy the upbeat music of Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Kartik, Ananaya and Bhumi groove to the songs, you can also shake a leg with them and uplift your mood, say what?

