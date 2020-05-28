Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Lage Raho Munna Bhai is an unending laughter riot to watch amid lockdown

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown and are looking for complete family entertainment, then Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Vidya Balan starrer Lage Raho Munna Bhai is the perfect film to watch.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown 4.0 till May 31st. And now with just a few days left for the lockdown 4 to end, as per reports PM Narendra Modi is likely to speak up about Lockdown 5.0 on his radio show, Mann Ki Baat. While some regulations are eased in the green and orange zones, theaters and malls won't be opening anytime soon. Amid the lockdown, the OTT platforms have come as a ray of hope for all movie buffs. But choosing a movie to watch everyday is tedious but don't you worry as Pinkvilla Picks is here to suggest you a movie again.

Today Pinkvilla suggests you watch Lage Raho Munna Bhai starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Vidya Balan. The movie released on 1 September 2006, is the follow-up to the 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. with Sanjay Dutt reprising his role as Munna Bhai, a Mumbai underworld don and Arshad as Circuit. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film won widespread critical acclaim from critics and had a number of prominent screenings. Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the first Hindi film to be shown at the United Nations and was screened at the Tous Les Cinema du Monde section of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

While there are tons of reasons for you to watch this comedy film, we would like to suggest 5 reasons on why Lage Raho Munna Bhai is an unending laughter riot to watch with your family amid lockdown:

1. Sanjay Dutt

What better reason could there be other than Sanjay Dutt for you to watch this movie? Sanjay Dutt as the titular character Munna Bhai stole all of our hearts by playing a gangster with amazing comic timing and performance. The fans craved to see him in this character again after Munna Bhai MBBS and in this, the actor took the character to the next level. Being the heart and soul of the movie, Sanjay Dutt was all over the film and in scenes like when he sees Gandhiji for the first time and when he discloses the truth to Jhanvi (Vidya Balan), we all felt him and appreciated his emotional outcome.

2. Arshad Warsi

Perhaps for many of us, Arshad Warsi's Circuit was the best part of the movie. The actor played the role of Munna's best pal who always stuck by him no matter what the situation. The way he always helped his friend and the little moments where they proved their friendship and love for each other made us laugh and cry as well. Not to mention his wacky dialogues and hilarious one-liners, the actor stole the spotlight in every scene he is in. Circuit has given us major friendship goals and whether we say it or not, we all desire a friend such as him.

3. Boman Irani and Vidya Balan

Boman Irani and Vidya Balan both played equally important roles. Boman Irani played the fun and hilarious antagonist Lucky Singh who was fabulous to say the least. He pulled off the scheming Sardarji role perfectly well who went head to head with Munna forming the main plot. Vidya Balan played the female lead who was impressive as well. She had an important role since the movie was set on a romantic backdrop. Her dialogue "Good morningggggggggg Mumbai!!!!!" became famous and still brings a smile in our faces when we hear it. Needless to say, the film would have felt incomplete without these actors' performances.

4. The reunion of the amazing cast and makers of Munna Bhai MBBS

Lage Raho Munna Bhai marked the reunion of director Rajkumar Hirani with actors Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani three years after they came together in Munna Bhai MBBS. From Munna and Circuit's friendship to Munna and Dr. Asthana or Lucky Singh's rivalry, Rajkumar Hirani made some perfect and remarkable chemistry. It can be said that the film's major gems can be the combination of these actors and the director and even today, we cannot get enough of them and cannot wait to see them together again on the big screen.

5. Story and Dialogues

Director Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi penned the dialogues and screenplay for the movie. The film even won a national award for its screenplay among other awards. The makers received a lot of praise for its unique storyline of showing the forgotten value of non-violence and Gandhigiri in a very fun and entertaining way. Apart from the screenplay, the dialogues too were appreciated and are famous even now. Dialogues such as "Bhai Ye Toh God Hai! Ek Kaam Indian Cricket Team Tu Select Kar, Jiske Bhavishya Mein Century Wo Team Mein.. Main Bolta Hun Hum Log Kabhi Haarenge Hi Nahi" and "Apun Ne 115 Ghar Khali Karwaya, 52 Kidnapping Kiyela Hai, Kum se Kum 250 Haddi Toh Todela Rahenga, Par Kabhi Andar Nahi Aaya.. Pehli Baar Kisi Ko Sorry Bola...." still makes us go LOL over them.

