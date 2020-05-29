Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Madhavan, Amit Sadh's Breathe is a gripping and emotional thriller to binge on

Today, as Pinkvilla Picks, we bring forth a popular web series that is a must-watch for those who love watching thrillers and also for those who want to give it a try. We’re talking about 2018’s R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. Here’s why it will leave you impressed.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, OTT platforms have come as a ray of hope for all the movie buffs. With the free time on your hands, most of you might be bingeing on Netflix, Prime or other OTT platform shows and films. With no films releasing, OTT has become our source of entertainment and hence, for today’s Pinkvilla Pick, we bring forth a web series on Amazon Prime Originals, Breathe. Starring R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni, the series is directed by Mayank Sharma.

This amazing thriller revolves around an unconventional Crime Branch officer Kabir (Amit) who puts together the pieces of seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors which leads him to an unlikely suspect - affable Danny (Madhavan), who seeks an organ transplant for his dying son, Josh. Kabir becomes determined to do whatever it takes to crack the case and deliver justice for the victims' loved ones. Breathe released in Amazon Prime on 26 January 2018. The series has 8 episodes in total in the first season and is renewed for a second season.

Here are 5 reasons why Breathe is an engaging web series to binge-watch with your family and loved ones which will keep you at the edge of your seat:

1. R. Madhavan:

Once known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood, R Madhavan is simply rustic and brilliant as a vulnerable father in this Amazon Prime series crime drama thriller. Madhavan plays the role of Danny Mascarenhas who attempts to save the life of his young boy which forms the main plot. The actor received a lot of praise for his portrayal from critics and audiences alike. This character was something the actor had not tried before and he is simply magnificent to say the least. The little moments where Madhavan shows his true caliber will make you feel for him in every way.

2. Amit Sadh:

Perhaps for some of us, Amit Sadh is the best part of this show. The actor plays the role of Kabir Sawant, an outstanding yet troubled officer in the crime branch. Seeing him go head to head with R Madhavan, not to mention his amazing performance will leave us wanting for more of this character. This 40-year-old talented actor stole the spotlight in every scene he is in with his emotional arc and amazing performance in this Amazon Prime Original.

3.Stellar supporting cast:

How can the series be this good if it weren’t for the supporting cast? This show had an amazing ensemble of supporting cast consisting of amazing actors such as Sapna Pabbi as Ria, Neena Kulkarni as Juliet, Hrishikesh Joshi as Inspector Prakash and much more. They all had equally important roles with equally good performances. They are the main reasons for this show to be this great by making us root for them and breathe (no pun intended) life and soul into these characters.

4. Story:

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe will ask all you viewers just one question – how far will you go to protect the one you love? This thriller explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. It revolves around two desperate and driven men who must engage in the ultimate cat and mouse game to save the one they love. The series challenges the basic morals and ethics in today's world. The mind‑gripping storyline of the web series. will have you glued to it till the end. Each and every episode will turn the whole plot to the next level of suspense leaving you wanting for more.

5. Emotional Connect:

All the characters in the series are grappling with deep-seated emotional issues. There will be scenes where you will feel bad for Danny and root for him but there will also be scenes for you will feel that what he is doing is all wrong. There will be a point when you want Josh to live but you want Danny to be arrested at the same time. Breathe is the perfect example of 'Desperate times call for desperate measures'. Some scenes in the series will definitely leave you with a teary eye. The show will take you through an emotional rollercoaster which the reel characters were going through.

