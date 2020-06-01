Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar is a must watch for all movie and music lovers

MD: If you love music and want to see a musical drama amid lockdown, then Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri is the perfect movie to watch with your family or loved ones.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the lockdown has been extended till June 30th but several relaxations have been provided. Movement between the cities has also been promoted now. But in some cities theaters and malls will be shut for a long period. But all thanks to the OTT platforms, one can never be out of movies or series. However, picking up a movie is a tedious job but don't you worry as Pinkvilla picks is here to help you out.

Today we suggest you watch Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring and Nargis Fakhri. The film also stars Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra in supporting roles, and also Shammi Kapoor, who makes his last silver screen appearance. The movie which was released on 11 November 2011, did well at the box office, managing to appeal to the youngsters in the cities. The reasons are particularly its themes and story, the highly acclaimed performance of Ranbir Kapoor and the music of A.R Rahman. If you want to watch a good then this is the best opinion.

We would list down 5 reasons why Rockstar is the perfect movie for all you music lovers to watch amid lockdown:

1. Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor is more than enough for you to watch this movie. From an actor who played a chocolate boy in Wake Up Sid, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, his acting in Rockstar is just mind-blowing. His role as Jordan gave way for new roles in the actor’s career. He had the right amount of emotions to carry out the character so well that he won several awards for his acting. This film could be said as a milestone in Ranbir’s acting career and he is the backbone of the movie. You can feel his vulnerability, anger, his passion for Heer and feel for him in every way that you instantly become a fan of the actor.

2. Imtiaz Ali:

From a director that helmed some feel good movies like Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali proved himself to be a versatile filmmaker with Rockstar. The film wouldn’t be this beautiful if it weren’t for his true dedication and caliber shown. Ranbir and Imtiaz’s pair was liked so much that they teamed up for another movie in the future. The emotions of every character in the film and the emotions of the scenes were perfectly executed for the audiences to understand. The director received much praise for the film from the audiences and critics alike and received many accolades for his work.

3. Stellar Cast:

This movie wouldn’t be complete if it weren’t for the amazing supporting cast. The film had an amazing ensemble of supporting casts such as Nargis Fakhri as Heer, Aditi Rao Hydari as Sheena, Kumud Mishra as Khatana, Piyush Mishra as Dhingra and much more. They were equally responsible for the feels and building character in the arc of Jordan. They brought out all the feels by making us cry and laugh all at the same time. Their performance made us root for them as they breathe life and soul into the characters. This movie marked Nargis' debut in Bollywood. And how can we forget the legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, whose last film in Bollywood was Rockstar?

4. Story:

Rockstar’s story was unarguably one of a kind. Director Imtiaz Ali wrote the screenplay of this musical romantic drama and received much praise including several accolades. The film follows the life of Janardhan aka Jordan and his struggles with life as he becomes a Rockstar coping with his temper, vulnerability and passion for the girl he loves. The story was brilliant, to say the least, combined with a great director and great performances. This musical drama was not anything like Bollywood had seen before as it deals with struggle, heartbreak, self-destruction and self-discovery.

5. Songs:

Rockstar was famous for its amazing songs and still is. Being a musical drama, you can expect it to have a number of songs. Songs such as Nadaan Parinde, Sadda Haq, Phir Se Ud Chala is still fresh on our minds for its beautiful lyrics and catchy music. From a heavy rock such as Sadda Haq to the fun and catchy Katiya Karun, this movie has songs for every mood with A.R Rahman composing the music and with the majority of the songs sung by Mohit Chauhan resulting in a great album.

