Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Ranbir & Katrina's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is perfect to watch amid lockdown

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown and are looking for a complete masala entertainment, then Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is the perfect film to watch. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla picks Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani as the movie for binge-watching.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. And now due to the increase in the number of cases in some cities, the lockdown has been extended till May 17th in India. And given the rapidly rising positive cases, the lockdown doesn’t seem to end anytime soon and is being considered as the need of the hour. Amid all, finding a flick to binge-watch with family must be getting very difficult for you at home. But don't you worry as Pinkvilla Picks is here with another film which will take you on a fun roller coaster ride.

And today Pinkvilla suggests you to watch and starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The film produced by Ramesh S. Taurani and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi revolves around Prem (portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor) who falls for Jenny (Portrayed by Katrina Kaif), a woman who is already in love with a man named Rahul (portrayed by Upen Patel). Despite this, he agrees to help Jenny marry Rahul and gets into various comical situations as a result. The movie has all the emotions. From drama to friendship to romance, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is the perfect film to drive away your lockdown blues. It is a complete package of 'Entertainment entertainment and only entertainment'.

While there are many reasons for you to watch the movie, Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 reasons on why is one of the best romedy films to watch amid lockdown:

1. Ranbir Kapoor as Prem Shankar Sharma:

Ranbir is known as a versatile actor and with this movie, the actor yet again proved so. Ranbir as Prem was the perfect choice made by the makers of the film. He played the character with much honesty and his hard work paid off. From his cute moments with his family to the emotional moments, the actor aced each and every scene like a pro. Ranbir's character Prem taught the importance of friendship and true love. His dialogue, "No complaints no demands" stole away the heart of the audience. After Wake Up Sid, Ranbir made everyone go gaga over him as Prem in this movie.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's cute chemistry:

Ranbir and Katrina were for the first time paired together as Prem and Jenny in this film. From their first meeting where Prem by mistake comes to kidnap Jenny thinking she is some other girl to the last scene where Prem finally confesses his love for Jenny while the two get married, each and every scene of the two bought a smile on the viewers face. From their cute fights to their friendships, Prem and Jenny struck a chord with the audience and Ranbir and Katrina went on to become one of the most favourite jodis of Bollywood. The two make a brilliant onscreen couple and share splendid chemistry in the film.

3. Songs:

The soundtrack of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is composed by Pritam while lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil and Ashish Pandit. This film's each and every song is still fresh in our minds and is still loved by one and all. From the romantic number, Tera Hone Laga Hoon to the dance number Main Tera Dhadkan Teri, each and every song will touch your soul and remind you of your loved ones. All the songs will create a strong impact on your mind as well as heart and make you humm to its tunes.

4. The stellar supporting cast:

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani had an amazing cast of Darshan Jariwala as Shiv Shankar Sharma (Prem's father), Smita Jaykar as Sharda Sharma (Prem's mother), Govind Namdeo as Pitambar Jalan, Zakir Hussain as Sajid Don, Upen Patel as Rahul Jalan and others. Each and every character in the film had an equally important role. While Zakir Hussain made everyone go ROFL as the Sajid Don who doesn't have money even for a phone's recharge, Darshan Jariwala as Shiv Shankar Sharma made each and every kid relate to his father. There was not a single character in the movie that felt like a waste.

5. Bollywood Masala:

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a complete Bollywood masala film. It has all the drama that a Bollywood film needs. Romance, friendship, fights, kidnapping, break-ups, comedy, songs, drama, dance, and much more. The movie also had a cameo of which added like an oomph in the story. The amazing dialogues like "Kya ladki hai yaar ... baal silky silky, gaal milky milky ... yeh toh chalti phirti vanilla ice cream hai", "Aap toop ho ... main toh kehta hoon aap Pope ho" and more still make us go LOL. And most importantly it marks the return of Rajkumar Santoshi in the comedy genre after Andaz Apna Apna.

