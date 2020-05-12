Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Randeep Hooda & Alia Bhatt’s Highway should be on your watch list amid lockdown

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway is considered to be one of Alia Bhatt’s career best performances.

The Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic, which has claimed over 2.8 lakh lives across the world, has emerged as the biggest threat to mankind at the moment. In fact, the outbreak has got us stuck in our houses for a much longer time than any of us had ever imagined courtesy the ongoing lockdown. And given the rapidly rising positive cases of COVID 19 in India, the lockdown doesn’t seem to end anytime soon and is being considered as the need of the hour.

And while each one of us is getting restless to get back to our usual life, killing time during the lockdown has been quite a major task. While we do have to depend on the OTT platforms, choosing what to watch is also quite tedious. However, our Pinkvilla picks is here for your rescue and today’s movie of the day is Randeep Hooda and starrer Highway. Helmed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, this 2014 release is a story of a rich girl, daughter of a Delhi based business tycoon, who is all set to get married. However, she gets kidnapped just a day before her wedding and much to everyone’s surprise she discovers her freedom after being abducted. The reasons for the same are later revealed and it managed to touch every heart. While Highway was one of the most successful movies of 2014, here are the reasons why it should be on your watching during the ongoing lockdown.

Alia Bhatt gave one of her career best performances in Highway

We all know Alia Bhatt was an overnight star post her debut with Student of The Year. But it was Highway that proved her mettle as an actress. In fact, this Imtiaz Ali directorial is considered to be the bubbly actress’ one of the best performances. Alia was seen playing the role of Veera who was abducted ahead of her wedding. She gave a brilliant performance displaying every emotion of a girl who is endearing at one moment and vulnerable in the next. Alia manages to strike the right chord with the audience’s heart and we could relate to Veera in more ways than one.

Alia and Randeep Hooda’s chemistry is like a breath of fresh air

Highway also presented Randeep Hooda in a raw form. He is acing the Jat dialect and won hearts with his savage performance. Interestingly, the movie also gave us a new onscreen jodi of Randeep and Alia. This desi version of beauty and the beast was a treat for the cine buffs. Their chemistry was one of a kind and didn’t even a chance to take our eyes off them.

A brilliant storyline with a thought provoking monologue

Highway has ditched the usual Bollywood movies and came with a rather intriguing storyline that got us on the edge of our seats. A rich girl, who was abducted by a truck driver, begins her journey of self discovery post abduction. The lady is in a fix wherein she doesn’t want to go with her abductors but doesn’t want to go home either. In fact, she just wants the journey not to end ever. Also, one can’t miss Alia aka Veera’s thought provoking monologue about the sexual predators a child comes across in his/her family and how the families shut them up to protect the families’ fake dignity and hollow relationships.

Imtiaz Ali’s direction is certainly a treat for cine buffs

Imtiaz Ali is one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. He has a unique way of presenting the unconventional love stories as he did in Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met. However, Highway was a lot more than just another love story and explored many other aspects like self discovery, the connection of the lead characters who belonged to two different financial backgrounds and past. Besides, the climax also manages to leave us with goosebumps and tears in our eyes.

Highway is a cinematic treat for the travel buffs in this lockdown

Apart from the brilliant storyline and impeccable performances, Highway is also a treat to the travel buff in you as it captures the road journey among six states of northern India. In fact, it is said that the cast and crew had travelled through 15 cities and towns in these six states to shoot the movie and the makers have perfectly captured the nature’s beauty in Highway.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×