Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a perfect eidi for fans on Eid

It’s been two months that India has been witnessing countrywide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. So far, over one lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID 19 with around 3600 deaths in across the country. There has been a continuous sense of anxiety among people and celebrations is the last thing on anyone’s mind at the moment. And while Eid is around the corner, it is expected that the celebrations for this one of the biggest festivals of the year will be low key this time given the coronavirus outbreak in India.

However, our today’s Pinkvilla Pick segment will come as a perfect treat for the cine buffs which they can cherish for Eid this year. And today’s movie is Bajrangi Bhaijaan starrer , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and was one of the biggest hits of that year. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the story of an Indian man Bajrangi, who has decided to walk an extra mile to help a Pakistani girl reach her home despite all the odds.

From the direction to storyline, performances and music everything managed to strike a right chord with the audience and is even considered as one of the most heartwarming performances of Salman Khan. So, as you gear up for Eid this year, here’s why Bajrangi Bhaijaan will add up to your celebrations:

Salman Khan wins heart as Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman is one of the actors in Bollywood who has managed to grab the eyeballs with his versatility. In his career of over 30 years, the superstar has proved his mettle time and again. From a family man to romantic hero and even the braveheart cop, Salman has done all the roles. However, with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan made us fall in love with his charm and innocence all over again. It was certainly a treat to watch him as the sweet, kind hearted and honest Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi.

Salman and Kareena’s chemistry looks fresh and leaves you wanting for more

Bajrangi Bhaijaan marks Salman’s second collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan after their movie Bodyguard and their jodi was loved by the audience. Kabir Khan once again brought this incredible jodi on the silver screen and it was a breath of fresh air for the audience. Salman’s innocence and Kareena’s panache was a perfect mixture and it was a treat for the fans.

Harshali Malhotra made the cutest debut ever

Interestingly, apart from Salman Khan, it was the little girl named Harshali Malhotra that was the apple of everyone’s eye for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In fact, it was Harshali who played the lead role in the Kabir Khan directorial as the movie focused on her equation with Salman aka Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This little princess went on to become an overnight star and the audience was in awe of her cute looks which spoke volumes about her innocence. It was difficult to take our eyes off her adorable tactics. Harshali made us laugh with her and we even shed a tear every time this little angel was upload.

The Indo-Pak connection in the storyline is a brownie point

Kabir Khan, who has impressed us times several times with his directorial skills, did a commendable job as he pulled off this emotional and interesting story. One of the key elements of the story was the Indo-Pak connection which also grabbed the eyeballs. After all, given the intense situation between India and Pakistan, watching this sweet story was a treat for the fans keeping all the emotions intact and striking the right chord with hearts.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Chand Nawab was priceless

Interestingly, Nawazuddin was also a part of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in a supporting role. And while his performance did win a million of hearts, it was his character that became the talk of the town post the release of the movie. To note, Nawaz was seen imitating the popular Pakistani news reporter Chand Nawab who is known for his hilarious reporting skills. Nawaz and Salman’s entertaining chemistry was quite entertaining and the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor did manage to add some humour to the story which received a lot of appreciation in return.

