Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Sara Ali Khan, Sushant’s Kedarnath is a soothing retreat you need amid lockdown

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath came out back in 2018 and it left everyone in awe. Here are 5 reasons why Kedarnath is a perfect treat for you amid lockdown when you can’t step out.

As the lockdown may come to an end on May 31, 2020, ahead of that, a few days are left. Hence, for today’s Pinkvilla Picks, we bring forth a suggestion that will take you on a trip across to the Himalayas whilst staying at home and it is none other than Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath. The 2018 romantic film marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood and was a love story amid a catastrophe that struck Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath in 2013.

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial starred Sara as Mandakini aka Mukku and Sushant as Mansoor Khan. The story revolves around Mukku and Mansoor. Mansoor is a kind-hearted porter who is against the construction of a 2-star hotel in the Kedarnath valley. Mukku is a Brahmin girl and her father is the head priest of the Kedarnath temple. Her family owns a lodge and she is already betrothed to Kullu, the man who is behind getting permissions for the 2-star hotel.

However, Mukku doesn’t like Kullu and is also against 2-star hotel construction. She ends up falling in love with Mansoor, who is Muslim and when her family gets to know, they try different means to stop them from being together. From threatening Mansoor and his family to marrying off Mukku to Kullu, they do everything in their power to separate Mansoor and Mukku. However, nature has its own plan and the floods of 2013 that occurred in Kedarnath occur and change Mukku and Mansoor’s destiny forever. Though the film opened to mixed response, here are 5 reasons why Sara and Sushant starrer Kedarnath is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day.

1. Sara Ali Khan nails her debut performance as Mandakini "Mukku" Mishra

Even before Sara Ali Khan made her debut, she was already in the news. The gorgeous star made her mark with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and people loved Sara as Mukku. As the feisty girl who is not afraid to go against her family and norms, Sara as Mukku left everyone rooting for her. Not just this, seeing Sara on the screen was a breath of fresh air. Her look in ethnic attire became a style trend among the youth. Sara’s terrific performance in emotional scenes in Kedarnath is something that will hold your attention. All in all, Sara transformed into Mukku effortlessly and won everyone over with her bindaas act!

2. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s terrific chemistry

One of the major USPs of Kedarnath is the terrific and endearing chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. As Mansoor and Mukku, Sara and Sushant manage to leave you in awe of their adorable banter. From Mansoor taking Mukku for a stroll to their chit chat over ‘chai’, everything about this adorable duo leaves you in awe. The adorable and feisty Mukku seemed to be a perfect match for the calm and quiet Mansoor. Their chemistry on screen was like Yin and Yang. However, when Mukku’s parents object and problems arise, we get to see how they try to stand by each other. Even when the catastrophe strikes, Mansoor goes running to save Mukku and doesn’t worry about himself. Their performance on screen makes watching Kedarnath even more worthy!

3. Breathtakingly beautiful visuals of Kedarnath valley

Abhishek Kapoor, director of Kedarnath, seems to have been in love with the Kedarnath valley and hence, the stunning and breathtaking visuals in the film will leave you in awe. The beautiful sight of river Ganga flowing alongside the snow-capped Himalayas is something to behold. The director captured the beauty of the Kedarnath valley in all its glory in the Sara and Sushant starrer. Watching Sara and Sushant starrer Kedarnath, one is immediately transported to the gorgeous hills and hence, it is worth the watch!

4. Amazing music by Amit Trivedi

The music of Sara and Sushant starrer Kedarnath is extremely soothing and will leave you humming some of the numbers for days. From the peppy Sweetheart song to the soothing Qaafirana track crooned by Arijit Singh, Kedarnath’s album is pure gold. But, the best song of the album is crooned by Amit Trivedi himself and is Namo Namo. It is a respite we all need from the Bollywood remakes of old songs and at the same time is like a soothing prayer remembering Lord Shiva.

5. Story-based on a true event

The biggest USP of Kedarnath is the fact that Sara and Sushant starrer is based on true events of 2013 when the entire Kedarnath valley faced the wrath of nature. There are very few disaster movies that have been made in Bollywood and with a love story at the heart of it, Kedarnath is surely a must-watch for all. Abhishek Kapoor tried to recreate the flash floods with VFX in the film and gave us all a glimpse of the horrific catastrophe that left the entire nation shook. With impressive visuals and a great storyline, Kedarnath is surely a treat amid the lockdown.

