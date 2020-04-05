Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika's Chennai Express is a must watch amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Pinkvilla Picks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express to help you drive away your self-quarantine blues with a dose of laughter.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in India. He had urged citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. It has been more than a week since the lockdown was imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. And since then, most of us are staying at home. With theaters, malls, shops, gyms and others being shut, it has been hard to pass time at home. But don't you worry as Pinkvilla Picks and starrer Chennai Express to help you drive away your self-quarantine blues with a dose of laughter.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express was released in the year 2013. Produced by , Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film stars Shah Rukh as Rahul Mithaiwala and Deepika as Meenalochni Azhagusundaram aka Meenamma. The movie not only brings back the pair of SRK and Deepika but also a new pair of Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh. Chennai Express will take you on a journey that will make you laugh, sing, dance, love as well as hate. From Meenamma's dialogues to Rahul and Meenamma's antakshri, Chennai Express is the perfect movie to watch with your family and have a gala time with them. Though there are several reasons why Chennai Express is a must watch but here are 5 reasons why it is Pinkvilla’s Pick for you amidst the COVID 19 lockdown.

Check out the 5 reasons why Chennai Express is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day:

1. Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul:

The King Khan of Bollywood made his comeback in comedy with Chennai Express after Om Shanti Om and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Shah Rukh as Rahul made the audience fall in love with his character. From his comic skills to his amazing acting skills, the superstar stole away the audience's heart. SRK's hilarious dialogues in the movie will definitely tickle your funny bones. The superstar proved that his comic timing is unbeatable.

2. Deepika Padukone as Meenamma:

DP was just as amazing as Meenamma in the film. The actress pulled off the Tamil accent like a pro. From showing her acting chops to her chemistry with SRK, the actress proved herself again. Deepika's performance especially in the scene where she makes weird noises and expressions leaving SRK scared and making him wonder if she is possessed by evil spirits leaves everyone in splits whenever they watch it.

3. Shah Rukh and Deepika's reunion:

Chennai Express brought the amazing onscreen Jodi of DP and SRK after Om Shanti Om. The two shared great chemistry in the film. From recreating the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' train scene to fighting over gratuitous matters, Deepika and King Khan were just beyond words. Especially, the antakshri scene which the two play in train. Their chemistry in the song Titli left everyone in awe of these two.

4. Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan:

Who knew Rohit Shetty could handle romance as delicately as he handles flying cars and multiple explosions? The director proved this in Chennai Express. Rohit's action and SRK's charm made this film a successful one. This was the first time, Rohit collaborated with SRK and audiences loved this collaboration.

5. Music:

From Lungi Dance to Titli, the music which was composed by Vishal-Shekhar drove the audience crazy. Especially the song, Lungi Dance which was sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh was a tribute to Rajinikanth and is still been played in many parties. It is considered as one of the best dance numbers Bollywood has ever given. Vishal-Shekhar gave a South Indian touch to their tunes for the first time and yet made it appealing to the people. Chennai Express's songs are still fresh in everyone's mind.

Chennai Express proves to be the perfect entertainment package amidst the negative and scary times of Coronavirus. Go ahead and watch it, we bet you won’t regret it!

