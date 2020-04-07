Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Shah Rukh, Madhuri Karisma’s Dil To Pagal Hai is a must watch amid lockdown

Amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Pinkvilla has picked Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai as the movie of the day. READ ON

Amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak, when the entire nation is under a lockdown, everyone is looking at unique ways to pass time indoors. From playing guitar, cooking, working out to reading books to writing shayari, and other such things, everyone is taking to their inner passions amid quarantine. Now at a time, when the theatres are shut and there are no new films to watch, especially for all the movie buffs, we got you sorted because what if you can’t step out and go to your nearest theatre to watch a film, you can always watch a film online, right?!

We know there is a host of Bollywood movies that can be binge watched but for today, we bring you five reasons why we feel that you should, without thinking twice, watch , , and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai. Dil To Pagal Hai directed by Yash Chopra, is a 1997 film, that grossed over 598 million worldwide, becoming the highest grossing Bollywood film of 1997. Dil To Pagal Hai won 3 National Film Awards and talking about the film, Shah Rukh Rahul as Rahul and Karisma Kapoor as Nisha are members of a dance troupe that performs dance-based musical plays in Mumbai. While Rahul and Nisha are best of friends, Nisha is secretly in love with Rahul and when Rahul announces his desire to direct a musical named Maya, that is when he meets Madhuri Dixit aka Pooja and that is when he falls in love with her.

Shah Rukh Khan

At a time when it’s been more than a year that we have watched Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, for it was in 2018 that SRK was seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero, it gives us all the reasons to pick up a DVD and watch SRK on our television screens or laptops. What better to brighten up our day than to see the King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, romance on the screen.



Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor

Back then, it wasn't everyday that we got to see two big heroines come together for a film and it was in 1997, that Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor came together on screen for Yash Chorpa’s Dil To Pagal Hai. While one essayed the role of Nisha, SRK aka Rahul’s best friend on screen, the other, was Rahul’s love i.e. Madhuri Dixit aka Pooja. Back in the day, it was a mammoth task to get two leading heroines together onscreen but for all the Bollywood lovers, to watch Nisha and Pooja onscreen together was a treat. From their intense dance face off to their glamorous looks for the film, one reason to watch Dil To Pagal Hai is simply because of these two lovely actresses.

Songs

At a time when all of us are sitting at home and locked indoors, there’s nothing better to cheer up the mood than good music. Isn’t it? Now, besides being a love story, Dil To Pagal Hai was an out and out dance based film since SRK and Karisma are the lead dancers of a company that directs musical shows. From Le Gayi, Bholi Si Surat, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste to Arre Re Arre and other songs, Dil To Pagal Hai was one film that had all blockbuster songs and all the songs are still fresh in our memories and if you ask any SRK lover, they’d probably remember the lyrics and all dance steps, too. Also, we want to give a special mention to the face off dance battle titled The Dance of Envy between Karisma and Madhuri because boy, it is not every day that you see two superstars dance together.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, the surprise package of Dil To Pagal Hai was outright, . That’s right! Back in the day, when there was no social media to send across spoilers, audiences sitting in the theatres were in for a massive surprise when Akshay Kumar made his entry into the film. Although Akshay was Madhuri’s best friend in the film, he secretly loved her, and for the first time, we were happy to see Akshay’s heart break because, we all wanted Rahul and Pooja’s union, isn’t it?

Love Story

Given that all of us are in quarantine, there is nothing better than to treat ourselves to a light-hearted movie and what better than to watch a love story. Because you see, one can never go wrong with love stories and when you have Shah Rukh Khan romancing on screen, you cannot ask for more. Shah Rukh Khan’s infamous ‘Aur Paas Aur Paas’ dialogue to emotional scenes wherein Karisma Kapoor confesses her love to Rahul to Akshay Kumar informing Rahul and Nisha that he is getting married to Pooja are scenes that are etched in our memories forever and if you are planning to watch a film, we assure you that Dil To Pagal Hai is surely not going to disappoint you.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s sons & twin in red with Maheep Kapoor as they ring in the New Year 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More