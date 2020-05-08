Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree will scare away your lockdown woes

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, today’s Pinkvilla Pick of the day is bound to leave you laughing yet spooked a little and it is none other than Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. Here are 5 reasons to binge on Stree with your family.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, things are pretty scary and there is a lot of negativity around. However, to beat that and to keep you entertained, we’re back with our Pinkvilla Pick of the day and this time, we’ll scare away all your lockdown woes with and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. The 2018 horror-comedy that stars Shraddha and Rajkummar in the lead was one of the most successful horror-comedies that have been made in Bollywood. The genre still remains pretty unexplored. But, with Stree, we’re sure you’ll get to witness the horror with a tinge of comedy.

The Amar Kaushik directorial is based on a true legend called ‘Nale Ba’ and the story revolves around a small town of Chanderi where a ghost or a spirit of a woman kidnaps men during the 4 days of the religious festival of Durga Puja. To avoid that, town folks use Bat’s blood to write on walls of their houses, ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ and men are advised not to head out after 10 PM in the night during those 4 days. The spirit or Stree leaves behind the clothes of men and takes them away forever. In the same town, a tailor named Vicky (Rajkummar) lives with his father. He often hangs out with his friends Bittu and Janna.

However, during a particular year amid the 4 days of the Durga Puja festival, he ends up meeting a mysterious woman played by Shraddha. She charms him and uses him to get some offbeat items like Lizard’s tail and more which hint that she performs black magic. How Vicky and this woman and his friends try to save the men of Chanderi from the spirit of the woman, Stree is the tale of the horror-comedy. Interesting, right? Well, the best part is that throughout the film, you’ll feel entertained. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree for you.

1. Shraddha Kapoor as the mysterious woman nails her performance

For the first time in her career, we get to see Shraddha Kapoor do a mysterious role of a woman and she puts her best foot forward in making you believe that something about her is wrong. When she takes Vicky to the forest to talk alone or when she demands peculiar items that are used in black magic, one can sense that there is a twist in the tale. In all earnesty, Shraddha manages to slip into her role effortlessly and not for a second anything seems forced or out of place. Her performance will surely keep you hooked.

2. Rajkummar Rao as Vicky leaves you rooting for him

As a simple ladies tailor who wants to save the town from the havoc wreaked every year by Stree, Rajkummar Rao manages to leave you impressed with his take on Vicky. He is hilarious when needed and serious when the scene demands so. There are times we get to see his character going through different emotions within a scene and he manages to nail each one of them. Be it being spooked when coming face to face with Stree or feeling sad to lose a friend to Stree, Rajkummar Rao as Vicky manages to hold your attention with his terrific and laudable performance. His acting is probably one of the strongest points of the film!

3. Stellar supporting cast

With an impeccable ensemble cast like Vijay Raaz, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, director Amar Kaushik manages to breathe life into the real story of a legend. Some of the most hilarious scenes and lines have been given to Pankaj Tripathi, who nails his role as Rudra, the librarian cum paranologist in Chanderi. He is the source of information for Vicky and his friends, Janna and Bittu and whenever all of the 4 people are in one frame, you just can't blink your eyes twice. They manage to spook you as well as make you laugh at the same time in some scenes of the film. Vijay Raaz as Shastri comes much later in the film but it is with his information that we get to know the twist in Vicky’s life. Even Aparshakti and Abhishek as Bittu and Rudra come across the supportive friends who want the best for Vicky. All in all, the casting is what works the best for Stree and hence, it deserves to be on your watch list amid lockdown!

4. Based on a true legend makes it even more intriguing

The fact that the story of Stree is derived from a true legend of “Nale Ba” (Come Tomorrow) is what adds to the charm of the film. While not much information is available about the same but the story of a woman spirit that is showcased in Rajkummar and Shraddha starrer is inspired by the same and hence, it surely will leave you hooked. The urban legend is of Bangalore and it is about a ghost that knocks on people’s doors every night. The story that went viral back in the 90s was that a ghost of a bride knocks on people’s doors at night. Not just this, the story goes that the ghost speaks in voices of your kin so you would be deceived to open the door. And if you open, you’ll die. Hence people of Bangalore used to write Naale Baa or Come Tomorrow on their doors to scare it away for one night and the cycle keeps going on. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha starrer Stree’ script also is inspired by the same urban legend in a different setup and that is what is one of the USPs of the film.

5. Entertaining horror comedy

One of the best and biggest USPs of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is that the makers chose an uncharted and unexplored genre of films. Yes, Good Horror-comedies are very few in Bollywood and hence, a story like Stree comes as a breath of fresh air. Director Amar Kaushik seemed to have worked closely with the writers, Raj & D.K. on the screenplay of the film to make it hilarious yet spooky and the dialogues by Sumit Aroraa have an important role to play in it. Moreover the effortless performances by Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others is what makes Stree an entertaining yet memorable film that leaves you feeling wowed at the end. Surely, the end will leave you scratching your head and you’ll end up demanding a sequel of the same!

