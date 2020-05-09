Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Sridevi’s English Vinglish is a must have on your watch list this Mother’s Day

English Vinglish, which was helmed by Gauri Shinde, marks one of Sridevi’s best performances which we will continue to cherish forever.

We still have a week left before the third phase of ongoing lockdown will come to an end and staying at home is already giving feels of a punishment. After all, we have been stuck at our homes for over 45 days now courtesy COVID 19 outbreak in India. To note, the lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2020, in order to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus and it has brought the life across the country to a standstill.

And while the content on OTT platforms is there for our rescue, selecting a movie/series to watch is indeed a tedious task given the endless content available online. However, our segment of Pinkvilla Picks is to help you with our movie of the day. And today’s movie is English Vinglish starring in the lead. Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the movie is a story of a mother struggling with her command over English and dealing with a modern husband and growing teenage daughter. It perfectly captures the emotions of a housewife, their vulnerability, demureness and of course their constant need for validation. And while English Vinglish is a perfect tribute to Sridevi, here are some reasons why you should watch it this Mother’s Day which is coming on May 10, 2020.

Sridevi gives an incredible performance as Shashi

Sridevi is considered as one of the most talented actresses Bollywood has ever had. The diva had a panache to pull off every role with utmost perfection and ease and it has always been a treat to watch her online. And when Sridevi played the role of Shashi in English Vinglish she struck the right chord with the heart of every housewife as she perfectly portrayed their struggles on the silver screen.

Call out to our obsession with English

Given the society we live in, we have a mindset that whosoever has a good command over English is considered classy and intelligent. We tend to have an inclination towards them. However, English Vinglish came with a perfect reality check that one’s command over English isn’t the criteria to judge one’s intellect or treat anyone as inferior.

An impressive storyline which makes us realize the importance of mothers

Mothers, who form the backbone of the family, are often taken for granted in the family. There have been times when we have been rude our mothers without realizing that they also have feelings, hopes and dreams. However, English Vinglish taught us that our mothers are much more than just being moms. And just because they love us unconditionally does not mean we can take them from granted.

Mehdi Nebbou’s charm will make you go weak on your knees

While Sridevi’s elegance was the USP of English Vinglish, French actor Mehdi Nebbou also managed to leave a mark on the silver screen. English Vinglish marked Mehdi’s debut in Bollywood and his charm not just became an overnight star in India but also made the women go weak on their knees. Besides, Mehdi’s chemistry with Sridevi also bagged the eyeballs.

English Vinglish’s life lessons are a treasure we must cherish forever

Apart from spectacular performances of the cast, English Vinglish also came with some important life lessons which taught us the importance of self love. The movie explained that we don’t need approval from everyone to be happy in life, however, it feels great if your family stands by your side in good times or bad.

