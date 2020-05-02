Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is a must watch during the extended lockdown

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and happens to be a modern take on domestic violence.

Just when we thought that lockdown will be ending soon, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended ongoing lockdown for another two weeks. Yes! Now we are bound to stay indoors till May 17, 20202. To note, this lockdown has been imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. While the COVID 19 cases have been on a constant rise, the lockdown was imposed as a precautionary measure to curtail the widespread of the highly contagious virus. It goes without saying that staying locked in our respective homes for such a long time is getting really restless.

Certainly, each one of us is relying on the OTT platforms for our source of entertainment. And while picking up a movie is a tedious task, we have come up with our special segment – Pinkvilla Picks – to help you choose the movie to binge watch this weekend. And today’s movie of the day is Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad starring and Pavail Gulati in the lead.

Thappad was one of the most talked movies of the year for several reasons. The movie revolves around a happily married couple Amruta and Vikram (played by Taapsee and Pavail respectively), their happy moments, struggles to build a home and how selflessly the wife invested herself in the marriage. However, their world turns upside down post a ‘thappad’. Yes! The movie is about that one slap. A slap that highlights the sexist approach of the society that normalises a slap and domestic violence in marriage. After all, ek thappad hi to hai.

But Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad will shake you from within and will make you uncomfortable as it brings the story of almost every Indian woman in the most beautiful way. And if you are wondering why this social-family drama in on our list of Pinkvilla Picks, here 5 reasons that will make you binge watch Thappad this weekend:

An impactful storyline that is a slap on the face of misogyny

Thappad is a story of a woman and her self respect, the story of a woman keeping her self esteem above this patriarchal society. This Anubhav Sinha directorial happens to be a modern take on domestic violence and comes with a powerful message that gives a fresh perspective to how far we can let anyone abuse us in the name of love. Thappad is about the message that domestic violence, even if it is just a slap, can’t be accepted. Indeed, it was a perfect slap on the face of the misogyny which believes that wives are meant for all the sacrifices.

Taapsee’s brilliant performance will win your heart

Taapsee is one of the actresses who has won a million hearts with her unconventional performances. The diva is known for bringing something new to the table every time she hits the screens and Thappad was no different. Her transition from loving housewife to woman protecting her self esteem is brilliant. Taapsee’s performance strikes the right chord with your hearts as she will make you feel every emotion she experienced as the story unfolded.

Pavail Gulati marks an impressive debut as Vikram

While Taapsee Pannu is the star performer of Thappad, one can’t miss newcomer Pavail Gulati in the movie. After all, he played a key role in the story and delivered an impeccable performane opposite Taapsee. You can hate him for his typical misogynist approach but you can’t miss his cute looks and of course, his helplessness after Taapsee gives a powerful monologue.

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu create magic all over again

Thappad marks Taapsee’s second collaboration with Anubhav. The actor-director duo had earlier collaborated for the movie Mulk and it was one of the best works by both Anubhav and Taapsee. And this actor-director duo has managed to recreate their magic once again and stole the hearts all over again.

An excellent ensemble of supporting cast won brownie points

Apart from Taapsee and Pavail, Thappad also features Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manav Kaul in key roles. And Anubhav has managed to do wonders with such a brilliant ensemble of cast. Each of the actors has portrayed their characters beautifully and played a key role in shaping up the story. In fact, their performance will make you wonder if taking a divorce over a slap is a wise decision on not.

