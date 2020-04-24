Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s ABCD 2 is a treat for fans on his birthday

If you’re a Varun Dhawan fan and in awe of his dancing skills, today’s Pinkvilla Pick ABCD 2 is your cup of tea during the ongoing lockdown.

The lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, and given the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus in India, we are likely to be locked in our homes for a much longer period than we expected. And while each of one of us has been missing our pre-lockdown ‘oh so busy’ life, the biggest task is to look out for ways to kill time. In this crisis situation, many of us have found solace in watching OTT series, movies and shows. However, picking up a movie for yourself isn’t a cakewalk either as we have so much content to watch online.

But we have come for your rescue with our daily segment of Pinkvilla Picks to help you get your movie of the day and today’s movie is and starrer ABCD 2. Interestingly it is Varun 33rd birthday and what could be the best way to celebrate the day for his fans than watching one of his super hit movies. The dance drama was one of the most talked about releases of 2015 and had set the box office on fire. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, ABCD 2 was the much anticipated sequel of the choreographer turned director’s 2013 dance drama. The movie revolved around the theme of dance and narrated the story of a dance group who wanted to make it big in the world of dancing.

In the quest of making their dreams into a reality, this dance group participate in the national level dance competition. However, Varun, who played the role of Suru, and his team is disqualified from the contest for copying the steps of an international dance group. Termed as cheaters, each member of the group faces a lot of humiliation. Refused to give up, Suru plans to win the grand hip-hop competition to get rid of the tag of a cheater. And thus, begins his quest to get Vishnu (played by Prabhudheva) on board to train them for the big competition. And soon, the team is on track to make it big and face the leading dance groups at the international level.

Interestingly, apart from Varun and Shraddha, ABCD 2 featured several real-life dancers like Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak etc. Besides, it also featured the God of dance Prabhudheva in a key role. While I can never get enough of this incredible dance drama which never fails to give me goosebumps, here are 5 reasons why ABCD 2 is Pinkvilla’s Pick of the day:

Varun Dhawan’s dancing skills will make you scream wow

Varun Dhawan has been one of the actors who makes sure to bring something new to the table every time he hits the screen. While we have been in awe of his chocolate boy looks and acting prowess, the Student of The Year star came with a surprise package for his fans as he flaunted his impeccable dancing skills in ABCD 2. The actor had worked hard for the movie and his hard work was evidently visible on the silver screen. He did prove that he doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his projects and is a powerhouse of talent.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry had set the screens on fire

ABCD 2 marked Varun and Shraddha’s first collaboration on the big screen and the duo left everyone in awe of their chemistry. Interestingly, both the actors, who were seen playing romantic roles, came in a never seen before avatar in the romantic drama. Not just their sizzling moves made us skip a heartbeat, Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry also came as a breath of fresh air for cine buffs.

Prabhudheva came with a double treat of acting and dancing

Prabhudheva is known as the God of dance and it is always a visual treat for the dance lovers to watch this legendary actor perform. We have seen this actor-choreographer-director shake a leg on the big screen in special numbers in several movies. However, with ABCD 2, Prabhudheva came with a double treat as he not only flaunted his incredible dancing skills but was also seen winning hearts with his emotional performance.

The impressive storyline will keep you intrigued and will motivate you to never give up

Apart from the spectacular performances, ABCD 2 was backed with an impressive storyline as well. The movie was a roller coaster ride of emotions and it made us cry, laugh, love and even have the goosebumps as Suri’s team made the country proud. This Remo D’Souza directorial has a perfect message that one should never give up and strive to give their best shot which is indeed the need of the hour in this crisis situation.

Sachin-Jigar’s soothing music will keep your quarantine stress at the bay

Music, undoubtedly, forms one of the most important aspects of a movie as it helps the audience to feel the emotions of the story. Interestingly, Sachin-Jigar’s music won brownie points for ABCD 2 as it struck the right chord with our hearts. The album came with beautiful tracks which covered almost every emotion be it the romantic number Sun Saathiya, the heart-touching track Chunar and the song of motivation and proud titled Vande Mataram. The ABCD 2 tracks are a perfect escape from the ongoing stress of the lockdown.

