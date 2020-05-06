Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Vicky Kushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike deserves to be in your watchlist

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on true events and emerged as a blockbuster of 2019.

The world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems to be tightening its grip with every day. Just like many other countries, India is also witnessing a complete lockdown for over a month. The lockdown, which was supposed to last till May 3, 2020, has now been extended once again for two weeks till May 17, 2020. To note, the showbiz world has also come to a standstill with no update about the new releases in the country. Clearly, killing time during the lockdown is a major task in itself.

Also, with so much content available on OTT platforms, choosing a movie to watch isn’t a cakewalk. But our Pinkvilla Pick segment has come to your rescue. And today’s movie is Vicky Kaushal and starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Helmed by debutant Aditya Dhar, the war drama has been one of most talked about releases of 2019 and also emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year. The movie is based on India’s surgical strike against Pakistan and managed to touch the patriotic side of the audience. It was indeed a tribute to the braveheart soldiers of the Indian Army. However, here are five reasons why you can binge watch Uri: The Surgical Strike during the lockdown:

Based on true events that will give you an adrenaline rush

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on true events wherein the Indian Army had attacked the militant base camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) in September 2016. This was a retaliation to the militant attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. To recall, four militants had attacked the Indian army’s base camp in Uri on September 18, 2016, and killed 19 soldiers. To avenge the killings of our braveheart soldier, India Army conducted surgical strike and eliminated the terrorist bases in POK. The Aditya Dhar directorial perfectly captures every emotion the Indian Army Officers went through during the attack and then the surgical strike.

Vicky Kaushal dons the uniform for the first time and he owns it

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. He has successfully carved a niche for himself and has emerged as an actor in the world of heroes. Vicky has certainly been giving his colleagues a run for their money. And while he has done several intense roles, what made Uri: The Surgical Strike special was that it was the first time that the Manmarziyaan star was seen donning the uniform. He plays the role of an Indian Army officer who played a key role in executing the surgical strike in Pakistan. From his swag to dialect, personality and body language everything spoke volumes about the intensive training Vicky had undergone for Uri: The Surgical Strike. He even won the Nation Award for the Best Actor for the movie.

makes a remarkable Bollywood debut

The war drama also marks television actor Mohit Raina’s stupendous debut in Bollywood. After winning millions of hearts with his performance as Mahadev, the television heartthrob made his way to Bollywood and nailed his performance as an Indian Army Officer. Mohit played the role of Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend and brother in law. Although his character was killed in a militant attack in the movie, the handsome hunk managed to leave an impact with his performance.

Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in never seen before avatars

Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari have proved their mettle in Bollywood time and again and we love their bubbly avatars on the big screen. But Uri: The Surgical Strike presented the ladies in a never seen before avatars. While Yami played the role of an undercover intelligence agent who can be as ruthless as one can imagine when it comes to interrogating suspected militants, Kirti was seen as an Indian Air Force Pilot who played a key role in the surgical strike.

Impressive dialogues that left a mark among the audience

Apart from the true storyline, impeccable direction and brilliant performances, what caught everyone’s intrigue was the impressive dialogues of Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the dialogues managed to connect the audience with the movie, Vicky’s dialogue ‘How’s the Josh?’ became a rage among the audience. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen using it in one of his speeches.

