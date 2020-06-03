Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why you'll enjoy watching Salman, Priyanka and Akshay starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown and are looking for a complete masala entertainment, then Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is the perfect film that will take you on a fun roller coaster ride.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for everyone. The coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. And due to the increase in the number of cases in India, the lockdown has extended till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period has been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state. And now, with reports of Cyclone Nisarga hitting in Mumbai, the situation has become worse for everyone. Hence, today at Pinkvilla Picks we would like to suggest a light-hearted comedy movie to watch with your family and loved ones which will drive away all your worries.

Pinkvilla picks suggest to watch , and starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie was released on 30 July 2004 to positive reviews, receiving praise for its direction, performances, music, cinematography, art direction, costumes and styling. Dhawan decided to make a film that would deviate from his signature "mass-market" comedies in look and feel, approaching it as a romantic comedy. The film was a major commercial success and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

We have listed down 5 reasons on why Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is one laughathon you can enjoy with your family amid lockdown:

1. Salman Khan:

The biggest superstar in India struggling to woo his neighbor in a slapstick comedy is something you’d want to watch right away and that too for none other than Salman Khan as Sameer Malhotra. Salman portrays the role of a young guy who falls in love with his neighbor’s daughter Rani and has some anger-management issues since his parents died during his childhood. According to his horoscope, Sameer is unlucky in love and faces a lot of problems in winning Rani's heart. The superstar plays Sameer with much fun and form. His comic timing and expressions make us root for Sameer and this movie wouldn’t be the same without Salman in the lead.

2. :

While Sameer falls in love with Rani and tries wooing her, an amazing character comes out of nowhere into his life. The Shani of his life, Sunny Singh played by an amazing Akshay Kumar. Nobody would have played Sunny to perfection other than Akshay Kumar who is known for his comic timing and performances. Be it playing Sameer’s ‘Shani’ in the movie to playing the good and decent behaving neighbor, the Khiladi Kumar brings Sunny to life and made it one of the best characters in his career. And how can we forget his expression when the background music 'wicked Sunny' plays in the background.

3. Priyanka Chopra:

The Desi girl of Bollywood played Rani Singh, an up-coming fashion designer and Sameer and Sunny’s neighbor. From comedy scenes to emotional sequences, this talented actress made an impact alongside the dynamic leads. One of the main reasons to watch this brilliant comedy by David Dhawan? Priyanka Chopra. The actress portrayed the character with much ease and not to mention poise. She added the glam quotient with her stunning looks in the movie. Her chemistry with Salman and Akshay was loved by all and struck a chord with the audiences. PeeCee made us fall in love with Rani.

4. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's Jodi:

It is a treat when a director like David Dhawan brings two superstars on the big screen for the first time. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan came on to the big screen for the first time and the fans loved this jodi. The epic love-hate relationship and the competition between them to win Rani (Priyanka Chopra) was perhaps the best part of this entire romantic comedy film. From their fights to their friendship, we absolutely loved this jodi and cannot wait to see them together again. Infact, more than Rani and Sameer or Rani and Sunny, everyone loved Sameer and Sunny's jodi.

5. The story:

Anees Bazmee, who collaborated with director David Dhawan on several films returned to pen the screenplay of this film. This romantic comedy had everything you can expect from this duo. The story takes place in Goa where two men Sameer and Sunny try to win Rani's heart. This movie had romance, comedy, friendship, hate and action making it a full package of entertainment. The film will make you laugh from start to end giving us major relationship and friendship goals. From the scene where Sameer meets Rani for the first time to the scene when Sunny is revealed to be Sameer's childhood friend, this movie is perfect if you are looking for a romantic comedy to watch.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×