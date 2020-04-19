Pinkvilla Picks: 6 Reasons why Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is perfect to watch with your family on a Sunday night

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, if you need the perfect family watch on a Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is bound to keep you entertained.

Due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been urged to stay home. Due to this lockdown, everyone has been getting a chance to spend some quality time with their families and loved ones. From watching movies together to playing some fun games, everyone has been making the best use of this quarantine period with their loved ones. While some may argue on what to watch during lunch or dinner time, some may have the same taste. But there are few movies that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

And for today’s Pinkvilla Pick, we suggest you Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for a perfect Sunday family time. Written and directed by and produced by Yash Johar, the movie is a family drama that tells the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most indulged guilty pleasures of all time. From the catchy dialogues to the amazing ensemble cast, we thank Karan Johar for bringing this entertaining film.

While there are many reasons for us to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, here are 6 reasons why the movie is Pinkvilla's pick of the day:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Jodi:

No matter which year, which movie, this duo will always be one of our favourite Jodis in Bollywood. K3G movie marked Kajol and SRK's sixth collaboration as a Jodi on screen together after appearing last in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As always, their chemistry in the film was heartwarming and fun to watch. Kajol and Shah Rukh's cute romance was one of the biggest highlights in the movie and a crucial one too. Whether it be Raj and Simran or Rahul and Anjali, this ageless duo will always remain in our hearts forever and will always strike a chord with the audience with their chemistry.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sizzling chemistry:

Having appeared in the movie Yaadein in the same year as this, fans loved this pair. Both Hrithik and Kareena were able to deliver what everyone wanted to see after Yaadein. This super hot, super fit chemistry was appreciated by everybody which in turn led them to give us more of this duo. From the scene where they first meet in the college to their prom dance, these funny, lovable moments are when fans went gaga over them. Their love and hate for each other in the movie made the audience go crazy over this Jodi. The pair was loved so much by the audience that the two were paired in more two movies later.

3. Story and direction:

Karan Johar's movies each have a different theme in it. His previous film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was about friendship and love whereas this movie is about family. The story about a family coming apart and then coming together gave inspiration for many other movies of the same genre. The tale that showcases the unspoken love between parents and children and the love between siblings, it has everything you can expect from a family-centered drama. While the story was heart-touching, Karan Johar's direction too created magic on the audience. From Hrithik Roshan's entry to the last scene when they all patch up, everything was portrayed beautifully.

4. Songs:

From a movie that is around 200 minutes long, you can expect a lot of songs. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has 8 songs that are still listened to by many of us. Songs like "Suraj Hua Maddham", "Bole Chudiyan" and more are still fresh on our minds. It has songs for all themes: Romance, party, celebration, festivals and much more. Speaking about every Karan Johar movie, the fact about the songs remain the same. Many popular singers such as Lata Mangheshkar, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan came together in this movie to deliver such amazing songs. While the song Suraj Hua Maddham is still everyone's favourite romantic song, the peppy number You Are My Soniya is still played in many parties.

5. Catchy Dialogues:

The dialogues of the movie are the ones that have been used by many in their day-to-day life as well. Poo aka Kareena's dialogue like 'Good looks good looks and good looks' and Kajol and SRK's dialogue like 'I don't like jokes I Don't like you' is the most catchy dialogues that people still say. The tongue twister, "Chandu ke chacha ne chandu ki chachi ko chandani chowk me chandi ke chamach see chatni chatayi' created a stir among the audiences after the release of the film. And how can we forget Amitabh Bachchan aka Yashvardhan Raichand's dialogue, 'Keh diya na bas keh diya'.

6. The amazing cast:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had an amazing and ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The movie also had a great supporting cast of Rani Mukerji, Farida Jalal, Alok Nath and much more and everyone portrayed their character with much joy and love.

