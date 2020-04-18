Pinkvilla Picks: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan & Sharman’s Rang De Basanti is apt for weekend movie night

Amid Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown, finding the right kind of films to watch with family has turned into a herculean task. However, Pinkvilla is here to your rescue like everyday and today, our pick is a flick that left us all believing in the power of youth. Yes, we’re talking about , Siddharth Narayan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten and Atul Kulkarni starrer Rang De Basanti. The 2006 flick is one of the biggest blockbusters and there are several reasons for it.

The film revolves around a British journalist, Sue McKinley (Alice), who wants to shoot a documentary on Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and others. For the same, after her company refuses to fund it, she decides to go to India on her own and is helped by a group of youngsters to achieve this dream. She first meets Sonia (Soha) who introduces her to DJ aka Daljit Singh (Aamir), Karan Singhania (Siddharth), Aslam Khan (Kunal) and Sukhi Ram (Sharman). How the young college kids get involved with their documentary on freedom fighters and how things around them start happening in the same way after their friend flight lieutenant Ajay Singh Rathod dies in a MIG-21 crash.

There were several reasons why Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s flick Rang De Basant worked back then and is still among the most celebrated films of Bollywood. However, the crux of the tale is that at any time, revolution is started by young blood and that is exactly what DJ, Sukhi, Karan, Aslam, Laxman prove in Rang De Basanti. Without further adieu, here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Rang De Basanti for you amid lockdown.

1. Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Kunal, Siddharth, Sharman are every college gang every

Aamir as DJ nailed his role as the senior college stud who likes to stay in the campus even after passing out years ago. Along with him, his buddies, Karan, Aslam, Sukhi, Ajay played by Sidharth, Madhavan, Sharman, Madhavan manage to come across the happy go lucky youngsters who want to just have fun in life and stay away from politics and dirty business. Their after college parties, omelette eating sessions at the canteen, fooling around during some serious conversations, is what made their gang extremely relatable. And even when their story takes a serious turn, DJ’s yaars keep you engaged with stellar performances!

2. Aamir Khan and Kirron Kher’s cute banter as son and mom

In the film, the cutest portion is seen between Aamir aka DJ and Kirron Kher aka Mitro who is his mom. As a dhaba owner, she works hard so that her son can stay in college. When DJ brings his firang friend, Sue to meet his mom, he jokes about her being his wife. The hilarious scenes post that are sure to leave you rolling on the floor with laughter. There is much too cuteness in Kirron Kher’s portrayal as DJ’s mom and that just becomes one thing you will remember from the film.

3. A beautifully written story that leaves you engaged

One of the biggest strengths of Rang De Basanti is the storyline. How the writers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey and Rensil D'Silva concoct a tale of two different eras of young revolutionaries and present it as a commercial film that comes across as entertaining and not preachy is what makes Rang De Basanti a winner. Everyone knows the tale of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Chandrashekhar Azad and other freedom fighters, but when Rakeysh, Rensil and Kamlesh related it with college going youngsters of the modern era, we feel our pulse racing as the reactions to situations of political regimes was similar. That is how engaging RDB was. And hence, it should be on your watch list amid lockdown.

4. A. R. Rahman’s magical melodies

If there is one musical maestro who could have done justice to Aamir, Madhavan, Siddharth, Sharman starrer Rang De Basanti’s music, it is A R Rahman. The music of Rang De Basanti has various shades in it. From a party number like Masti Ki Paathshala to love ballad Tu Bin Bataye, Rahman captured every emotion of the story through his magical tunes. However, a song that will make you tear up is Luka Chuppi that is a sweet reminder of a mother’s wait for a son to return home. The album is a masterpiece written all over it and it is just beyond beautiful!

5. Does not channel a jingoist but a patriot in you

One of the biggest takeaways at the end of Aamir starrer Rang De Basanti will be a sense of belongingness to India. The film doesn’t bring out a jingoistic attitude but a patriotic feeling that we as Indians have in all of us. Standing together against the evils like corruption, poverty and more, the youngsters in the film show us the bigger picture that it is easy to criticise a nation and run away but what is more difficult is to stay there and clean up the mess. Surely, in the current situation across the country, a feeling like this is something that will help us through! So, go ahead and watch Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti this weekend and let us know your review.