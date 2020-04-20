Pinkvilla Picks: Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan starrer Guru will give you all the motivation for the week

On Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 13th wedding anniversary, Pinkvilla Picks Guru as your flick of the day. Here are 5 reasons why Guru starring the couple was a special and inspiring story.

Among the most special films of and Abhishek Bachchan, if there is one that manages to capture your heart with their endearing chemistry as well as the storyline, it is 2007’s Guru. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru starred Abhishek and Aishwarya as the leads and was one of the hit films of their career. The film surely is among the good ones in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s filmography and amid the Coronavirus lockdown, can be binged watched with family.

The story of Guru revolves around a man named Gurukant Desai aka Guru (Abhishek) who wants to make it big in life despite being born into a small family in a Sabarkantha district, northern Gujarat. Despite facing opposition from his father, Guru decides to embark upon his journey into business on his own and travels to Turkey for the spice trade. But, he returns to his village after refusing a job in Turkey and meets Sujata (Aishwarya). They both get married but, his intent to get married initially is the dowry she will bring with her that will help him start his business.

What happens post marriage is that Guru heads to Mumbai with Sujata and her brother to start Shakti Corporation. He meets Manik Desai (Mithun Chakraborty) who runs a paper named Swatantra and has a granddaughter named Meenu (Vidya Balan). Considering him like his father, Guru begins his business and also develops a bond with Meenu. However, she suffers from sclerosis and is wheel-chair ridden. Guru’s business grows and so does his greed for more and in the process of the same, he begins doing wrong things. When Manik gets to know, he decides to expose him with the help of his reporter, Shyam Saxena (Madhavan). The film then traces his downfall after a stroke and how he bounces back again. Guru surely is a journey of complex human relationships in the arena of business and to some extent is believed to be based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani. However, Abhishek’s performance and chemistry with Aishwarya along with a few other factors make it a special film.

So, here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks, Aishwarya and Abhishek starrer Guru for you!

1. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s on screen chemistry

Abhishek Bachchan as Guru and Aishwarya Rai as his wife Sujata managed to win hearts with their stellar performance. Individually, Abhishek as the shrewd, success hungry and determined businessman was terrific and his nuanced performance will move you by the end of the film. Aishwarya, as the loving and caring wife, did her part well and she was the backbone of Guru. Together, watching Abhishek and Aishwarya light up the screen in an almost magical yet relatable way made Guru even more special. Some of the sweetest moments are captured beautifully in Guru between Abhi and Aish, and they will make you smile.!

2. AR Rahman’s magical music

Guru’s biggest strength was the music by AR Rahman. Aishwarya’s song Barso Re is the one we all want to hear when it gets windy and cloudy outside. On the other hand, the adorable love ballad between Aishwarya and Abhishek, Tere Bina, is not just beautifully picturised, but also a heart touching song that will almost make you blush, if you watch the film with your loved one. To sizzle it up, Rahman added Mayya Mayya featuring Mallika Sherawat with Abhishek Bachchan and it will get you all groovy. When Aishwarya and Abhishek have twins, the cute song Jodi Jodi is even more endearing. Overall, the songs are perfectly placed in the film and Rahman has fused energy and magic into Guru’s album!

3. The inspiring story of a man who wanted to achieve his dream

The story of Guru is one of the biggest strengths and the acting by Abhishek and Aishwarya just adds more charm to it. The tale of a small-town guy wanting to make it big in the world all by himself is just something we all will end up relating to. The story of Gurukant Desai shows us what all a man may end up doing in pursuance of his dream and also highlights the toll it takes on his personal relationships and health. Along with this, it also sends out a message that despite all odds against you, if you are determined to shine, you will rise. And that is why Guru must be on your watch list to get some motivation amid bleak times!

4. Stellar Supporting Cast like R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty

Guru also had a great supporting cast in R Madhavan, Mithun and Vidya Balan. As the opposing and determined reporter of Swatantra, Madhavan aka Shyam is determined to expose Guru and his wrong ways of doing business. And when he gets joined by Manik Desai aka Mithun who Guru looks up to as his own father, the story takes a turn. Madhavan and Mithun’s performances elevate an already engaging story. Even Vidya manages to steal the show every time she is on screen as Meenu. It sure is a delight to see such good actors getting layered roles!

5. Mani Ratnam’s direction

One of the major reasons why Abhishek and Aishwarya starrer Guru won the hearts of the audience was the clear cut vision of Mani Ratnam. The prolific director didn’t just bring to life the story of an aspiring businessman but also of his interpersonal relationships. Mani Ratnam is known for his clear vision that helps getting the desired performances from his cast and hence, he managed to spell magic with Guru too. His way of storytelling is bound to leave you in awe and by the end of the flick, you will end up feeling satisfied!

