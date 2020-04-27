Pinkvilla Picks: Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan’s Jodhaa Akbar is the perfect opulent love story amid lockdown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodhaa Akbar is one of the most magnificent yet endearing love stories that one would get to experience. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks it for you.

It has been over a month since we all have been in lockdown due to Coronavirus and every day, finding a flick to binge-watch with family must be getting very difficult for you. So, here we are, back again to help you pick a flick for you and family amid lockdown. And today’s Pinkvilla Pick is a royal treat starring and and it is none other than, Jodhaa Akbar. The 2008 historical film is a tale of love that has its heart in the right place and that is what makes it so endearing despite being an epic film.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial is nothing short of a visual spectacle of ‘Rajputi Aan Baan Shaan’ meeting Mughal opulence. But, at the heart of it, it is a simple tale of inter-caste marriage that culminates into a tale of love due to compassion and understanding for each other. Hrithik as Royal Mughal King Akbar managed to charm us all with his take on Badshah. On the other hand, Aishwarya as first the Princess of Amer and then the queen of the Mughal dynasty mesmerized us.

The biggest USPs of Hrithik and Aishwarya starrer was the fact that it kept the history intact yet added some soft touches that focused on the love story which kept the screenplay engaging and never boring and heavy like other epic films. Though, there can be spelled out various reasons as to why Jodhaa Akbar is a good watch, but here are 5 major reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Hrithik and Aishwarya starrer for your watch of the day!

1. Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar steals the show with his performance

From nailing voice modulations in different situations to showing off his acting prowess, Hrithik as Akbar nailed it completely from the point go. With an understated performance, Hrithik manages to camouflage his larger than life Greek God image and transforms into a humble King who is a work in progress and wants to be just and fair to all. With his perfect body language in the war scenes, Hrithik also shows us the warrior side of Emperor Akbar perfectly. On the other hand, with his kindness and religious tolerance, Hrithik as Akbar manages to win over his wife’s heart as well as his subjects. Watch the film to see 50 shades of Hrithik as Akbar and we bet you wouldn’t stop gushing over him later!

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Maharani Jodhaa leaves you enchanted with her beauty and acting

With Jodhaa Akbar, Aishwarya seems to nail it as a princess and later the queen of Mughal dynasty. From showing off her flexibility and agility in sword-fighting to guiding Emperor Akbar to the true path, Jodhaa aka Aishwarya manages to show off different layers of the queen's personality. Moreover, her look, costumes, makeup and jewellery all add to the beauty and magnificence of Jodhaa and hence, everytime Aishwarya is on screen, one cannot take their eyes off her. Watch it see how far Aishwarya has come in terms of acting in Bollywood and we bet you won’t regret it!

3. Hrithik and Aishwarya as Akbar and Jodhaa show us an endearing side of love

The sweetness of falling in love after getting married back in the days is perfectly summed up in Jodhaa and Akbar’s love story. From first sleeping separately in their own sections to finally being together, Hrithik and Aishwarya as Akbar and Jodhaa manage to showcase the journey to love in an understated and endearing way. Even the scene of sword-fighting between has so much passion and heat between them without them laying even one hand on each other that one cannot help but gasp for breath. What actually is captured by both terrific actors as Akbar and Jodha is the sweet chemistry that will surely leave you smiling. When Jodhaa puts in the effort to learn to write her husband’s name in his native language, we can sense her love for him. The foundation of Jodhaa and Akbar’s love story was compassion and religious tolerance and that is perfectly captured on screen by Hrithik and Aishwarya!

4. AR Rahman’s heart-tugging melodies

For a magnificent and opulent film like Jodhaa Akbar, no other music composer could have done justice other than AR Rahman. His songs like Jashn-E-Bahara, Azeem-O-Shaan-Shehanshah, and more manage to capture the right sentiment in Jodhaa and Akbar’s story. One of the most endearing and romantic songs of the film is In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein when Jodhaa and Akbar aka Aishwarya and Hrithik come close after she returns home. The music is so magical and soothing that it will leave you with a light and floating feeling. But, the best song of the entire album is crooned by Rahman himself and it is Khwaja Mere Khwaja. The magic of Sufism is perfectly captured in the song and we bet you will get lost in the melody!

5. Magnificence and sheer opulence delivered from the lens of Ashutosh Gowariker

Hrithik and Aishwarya starrer Jodhaa Akbar is nothing less than a masterpiece delivered from the lens of Ashutosh Gowariker. He captured rightfully every sentiment and facet of Jodhaa and Akbar’s love story without giving it a heavy and documentary-like feel. The film showcases a love story that transcends all barriers of religion and class. And Akbar and Jodhaa are the alluring protagonists of this endearing tale of love that is set at the backdrop of Indian history. Ashutosh’s clear vision also transcends on-screen in sheer opulence and magnificence that he tries to capture with his larger-than-life lens and it sure hits home. Jodhaa Akbar is a visual spectacle yet an endearing connecting tale of love that will leave you feeling content by the end of it!

