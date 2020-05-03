Pinkvilla Picks: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Kiara & Diljit's Good Newwz will take you on a fun ride amid lockdown

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown, then Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz will be your ultimate entertainment. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla picks Good Newwz for the ultimate movie binge.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for many of us due to Coronavirus. And now due to the increase in the number of cases in some cities, the lockdown has been extended till May 17th. Although efforts have been made to curb the entire situation, it isn’t easy as it seems. Amid all, finding a flick to binge-watch with family must be getting very difficult for you at home. But don't you worry as Pinkvilla Picks is here with another film which will take you on a hilarious ride.

Today, on the occasion of World Laughter Day, Pinkvilla suggests you watch , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz revolves around two married couples who are unsuccessful in conceiving and seek medical treatment. However, they land in a complicated situation after a blunder on their doctor's part.

This film gets all the necessary content like emotions, comedy, romance and much more. Good Newwz is a blended mixture of the perfect script with the perfect cast. The movie is an amazing film to watch with your family on World Laughter Day amid the lockdown.

Though, there can be spelled out various reasons as to why Good Newwz is a fun watch, but here are 5 major reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Kareena, Akshay, Kiara and Diljit starrer for your watch of the day!

1. and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have appeared in various movies before as a pair sharing the same screen. This time they played a married couple that shared a great bond between them. Their fights, troubles and patch-ups were very adorably seen. Akshay's perfect comic timing and Kareena's emotional character arc storyline combined perfectly to give us major relationship goals. As a charming, amazing and stunning couple both Kareena and Akshay's interactions come off as very relatable. The two created magic on screen as a perfect married couple who fight but are also crazy about each other.

2. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani

Though they appear as an on-screen couple for the first time, they both did a terrific job. Kiara matches the comic timing of her co-stars without trouble and Diljit's loud and annoying character steals the spotlight in some scenes. Their mannerisms and little moments made us go gaga over them. Their loud exterior which hides their emotional and sensitive core gives us a realistic feel of a couple. The undeniable chemistry between them was shown with all the emotions making us laugh as well as go soft. And how can we forget their English and their cool dressing style.

3. Story

This was the first time Bollywood introduced the audience with a story like Good Newwz. The movie stays true to its genre with several light-hearted and funny moments. It has all kinds of emotions from love, anger, laughter, sadness and much more. The filmmaker's breezy treatment to a subject like in vitro fertilization makes the flick highly palatable to a wide section of the audience. All the characters in the movie were convincing and left no stone unturned. Director Raj Mehta did a fantastic job of portraying the film perfectly to the audience. Smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions are the three pillars of this well-made film.

4. Songs

From Chandigarh Mein to Sauda Khara Khara, Good Newwz's album is a peppy one. While Chandigarh Mein is a party anthem, Sauda Khara Khara which is the remake of Sukhbir's original hit, recreated by Lijo George-DJ Chetas was a perfect wedding number. Infact, the song Laal Ghaghra saw Akshay Kumar dance donning a Ghaghra in the song which will make you also groove on to the track. Good Newwz album also consists of an emotional song Maana Dil which will tug your heartstrings. The song will give you the right emotion and make you feel the character's feelings in the movie.

5. Scenes which will make you go LOL

Since Good Newwz movie was termed as the biggest goof-up of 2019, the movie had some hilarious scenes that will make you burst out laughing. From Kiara and Diljit's amazing English to Akshay's laugh, the movie will steal your heart. From the scene when Akshay takes a joint to Kiara calling flush a flash, Good Newwz will take you on a joy ride with the Batra's. The confusion created by the doctors due to the mix-up of sperm will make you roar with laughter.

