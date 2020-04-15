Pinkvilla Picks: Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat makes for a fun watch amid lockdown

As the Coronavirus lockdown gets extended, go ahead and set a movie date with your loved ones by watching Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer Band Baaja Baaraat. Go ahead and check out 5 reasons why Band Baaja Baaraat is Pinkvilla Pick of the day.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extended lockdown in India due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus. While the lockdown has been extended till May 3rd, this is definitely bad news for the movie buffs, but don't you worry because what if you can’t step out and go to your nearest theatre to watch a film, you can always watch a film online, right?! While there are many movies for you to watch online, Pinkvilla Picks and starrer Band Baaja Baaraat.

The romantic comedy film marked the directorial debut of director Maneesh Sharma and also the debut of Ranveer Singh. The film received universal critical acclaim and commercial success despite initial competition from No Problem and Tees Maar Khan. Band Baaja Baaraat revolves around Shruti and Bittoo, two youngsters from Delhi, start a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. However, their professional relationship is jeopardized when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo. It is a love story set in the world of wedding planning.

Band Baaja Baaraat became popular for its fresh subject and screenplay and turned out to be one of the most awarded movies that year. From the scene where Bittoo first meets Shruti to the scene where Bittoo confesses his love to Shruti and also asks her to marry him, each and every scene was just Wow! The movie had all the kind of emotions- anger, friendship, love, victory, ambitious and much more. Bundled with some groovy songs and spicy chemistry between the lead pair, this movie makes for a good watch during the lockdown period.

Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Anushka and Ranveer starrer Band Baaja Baaraat for you today:

1. Anushka Sharma as Shruti Kakkar:

Anushka Sharma has been winning hearts ever since her debut in the 2009 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and she didn't fail to do the same in this film. Anushka's bubbly and bindaas character was very well appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The actress pulled off the character with zeal and we all loved it. Anushka as Shruti, an intelligent and quirky girl was the perfect choice for the role. The actress pulled out the character effortlessly. Her role was described as "challenging" by media publications prior to the film's release.

2. Ranveer Singh as Bittoo Sharma:

Ranveer Singh, a complete newcomer with no prior acting or modelling experience whatsoever, made his debut in the Bollywood industry with this movie. Ranveer's portrayal as the dashing and handsome Bittoo Sharma stole our hearts. His charm and confident performance was too good for a debutant and was the start of his remarkable career. While many agree that his performance may have been the best part of the movie, there is no doubt that he pulls everything off with swag. Ranveer as Bittoo who is street-smart and fun-loving struck a chord with the audience and made everyone fall in love with Bittoo Sharma. The actor’s natural ease in front of the camera got noticed, as did his charming screen presence.

3. Ranveer and Anushka's sizzling chemistry:

Anushka as Shruti Kakkar and Ranveer as Bittoo Sharma set the screen on fire. Their chemistry seen in this film is one of the main highlights of this movie. From their friendship to their romance, Bittoo and Shruti created a stir among the audience and made them go gaga over this new Jodi. Fans loved this pair so much that they appeared in more films later and the audiences still love this Jodi. The scene where Bittu confesses his love for Shruti, just made the audience go aww!

4. Music:

The score and songs of the film were composed by the duo Salim–Sulaiman who've composed music for many other Yash Raj Films productions before. Band Baaja Baaraat had the best music album. It included the music of all types- energetic, dance number, romantic, Sufi-rock, cool and contemporary. From Ainvayi Ainvayi to Aadha Ishq, the movie's songs are still a hit and fresh in everyone's mind.

5. Relatable:

The scenes and emotions in Band Baaja Baaraat were too relatable. From a family forcing a girl to get married to the friends turned lovers turned foes, everything felt real. One of the reasons the movie is so special is that their characters in the film are relatable even today. The dialogues of the movie also felt believable especially Anushka's dialogue "Recession ho ya inflation, shaadiyaan toh hoti rahengi na" felt too believable even during this lockdown period.

