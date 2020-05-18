Pinkvilla Picks: Here's why Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore is an ode to college days

Today, as Pinkvilla’s pick of the day, we bring forth 2019’s college drama, Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. The film not only takes you back to good old college days but also helps you beat the lockdown blues.

Every day since the lockdown began, we’ve been helping you pick the best of flicks from Bollywood to keep yourself and your family entertained. And, once again, we’re back with Pinkvilla Picks. Keeping in mind that lockdown has just been extended, we thought many of you who are missing out on college, might be missing your friends. Hence, for you, today the Pinkvilla Pick of the day is the college drama, Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and in the lead.

The 2019 college drama revolves around a couple, Anirudh (Sushant) and Maya (Shraddha) who are separated but have a son who is an aspiring engineer. However, failing in the entrance test prompts him to attempt to take his own life. However, he is taken to an ICU after surgery and his parents are heartbroken. While waiting for him to wake up, Anni decides to tell his son the story about his college friends and him and how they all were called losers. In the process of this, Anni calls up his friends to meet him at the hospital.

One by one, as Anni goes over the story about his and Maya’s college days, each character starts coming. From their pervy friend, Sexa aka Gurmeet Singh Dhillon(Varun Sharma) to Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin) to Acid to Mummy, each and everyone arrives to support Anni and Maya in the hour of grief. However, as the story goes back in time and focuses on Anni, Maya, Mummy, Acid, Sexa, and others, it takes us through important life lessons that winning isn’t everything. There are several reasons why Chhichhore was special. However, here are the few reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Shraddha and Sushant starrer for you.

1. Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput as Maya and Anni win your heart

The best part of Chhichhore is seeing the sweet romance between the young Anni and Maya played by Sushant and Shraddha. Both actors put in their best to give their fans a terrific performance. Even as the older characters, Shraddha and Sushant look real and their acting in some scenes, when their son is hospitalised, is extremely good. Their college romance will remind you of your own days. From wooing the most popular girl to taking her out, everything about Ani and Maya’s love story is endearing and it will surely leave you in awe. However, what comes as a stark contrast is the fact that even when they are separated as adults, Anni and Maya take care of each other. Director Nitesh Tiwari doesn’t portray them as a sour couple and that is a breath of fresh air!

2. Great supporting cast like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty & others

The biggest USP of Chhichhore is the terrific casting of characters like Derek, Mummy, Sexa, Acid and others. Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, the senior who refuses to leave the hostel and scares everyone, is extremely good and helps Anni motivate everyone to participate in GC. Naveen Polishetty as Acid is extremely endearing and is a true friend till the end. Tushar Pandey as Mummy and Saharsh Kumar as Bevda also become a memorable part of Anni’s ‘Loser’ gang. However, the best role was bagged by Varun Sharma who comes as Sexa aka Gurmeet in Chhichhore and has the funniest lines. Sexa will remind you of how every college group may have a pervy friend. The casting of Chhichhore adds to the charm as the actors have done a terrific job in the film!

3. A realistic and relatable story of hopes, dreams and desire as a college student

Chhichhore is what Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was to the kids of the 90s. But, in a much more relatable way. The film doesn’t give us any false hopes and pretense. Instead, the story takes us through the stark and grim reality of the education system in India that puts pressure on kids to make it to big colleges, else they won’t make it big in life. However, the director and writer have created all this in a much lighter way that doesn't seem like a propaganda drama and yet helps us see reality. The pressure that many students succumb to and take their own lives is pretty relevant to our times. And Chhichhore ends up showing us that winning is not everything and that one failure doesn’t put a loser tag on someone for life. The dialogue in the film,‘Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi, tumhari koshish decide karti hai,’ sums up everything!

4. Great music

The music of Chhichhore is a mix of peppy and soul-stirring melodies that come as the story moves one and doesn’t appear to be forced in the plot. The song Fikar Not is a peppy song that tells us not to worry too much and features the entire cast dancing together. Khairiyat is a sweet ode to love and features Anni and Maya. Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai takes us through the memories that Anni and Maya lived with their son after they got married. Control is a hilarious yet meaningful song that comes when the entire bunch of Anni’s friends has to control themselves from doing different things that they have sworn not to do. All in all, music by Pritam is too good and by the end of the film, you will find yourself humming a number or two!

5. Nitesh Tiwari’s magical direction that drives Chhichhore to success

From the director of Dangal, comes Chhichhore and surely we can see Nitesh Tiwari has put all his efforts to come up with a story that is relatable yet questions the Indian education system in a subtle manner. His clarity of vision and what he wants from his actors is what drives Chhichhore to its high points. Some of the difficult scenes are beautifully shot and one can surely laud Nitesh Tiwari’s clear vision to make this film. With the right messaging, Chhichhore leaves you feeling nostalgic about the good old college days!

