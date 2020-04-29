Pinkvilla Picks: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium is the perfect choice to cherish the legend’s last performance

Angrezi Medium, which has been helmed by Homi Adajania, marks Irrfan’s last appearance on the silver screen.

The year 2020 has been going on really hard for everyone. So far, the COVID 19 outbreak had created havoc across the world and India couldn’t escape it either. As per the current scenario, over 31 thousand people have been infected with this deadly virus across India with over one thousand people losing their lives. And while the situation isn’t getting better as of now, we have been locked in our houses for over a month now to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

And while this ongoing lockdown has already created a sense of anxiety, the nation was left baffled today after the heartbreaking news of Irrfan’s unfortunate demise surfaced. The 53 year old actor passed away from complications due to colon infection and his death has sent down a wave of grief across the nation. Indeed, the cine buffs are bereaved with the loss. While our heart goes out to Irrfan’s family, the fans are just left with fond memories of his onscreen appearances. And today’s Pinkvilla Pick Angrezi Medium is giving you a chance to cherish his last appearance on the silver screen.

For the uninitiated, the Homi Adajania directorial happens to be the story of a father and daughter’s unconditional bond. It gave us a glimpse of the selfless sacrifices our parents have been making for us. The movie was one of the most talked about releases of the year and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. While there are endless reasons why Angrezi Medium should be a must have in your watch list, here are five reasons why this Irrfan starrer is Pinkvilla Pick of the day:

Irrfan’s last stellar performance on the silver screen

This Homi Adajania directorial grabbed the eyeballs since its inception as it had marked Irrfan’s return on the silver screen after two years. The actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, had flown to London and returned to India after a year. Irrfan had successfully completed the shooting with Kareena, Radhika and team. However, he didn’t promote the movie owing to his health condition. And now, Angrezi Medium happens to be Irrfan’s last ever appearance on the silver screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan dons the uniform for the first time

We have seen Kareena playing different roles on the silver screen, from playing the bubbly girl next door, to a bombshell actress, independent career oriented woman and much more. However, Angrezi Medium brought Kareena in a never seen before avatar as he was seen playing the role of a police officer. Yes! Kareena was seen as a British cop in the movie. Besides, the movie marked Bebo’s first collaboration with Irrfan and their onscreen chemistry grabbed a lot of attention.

Irrfan and Deepak’s camaraderie is one of the key elements of Angrezi Medium

Remember Deepak Dobriyal aka Pappi ji of Tanu Weds Manu? The talented actor is back with his witty humour in Angrezi Medium and he is indeed a treat to watch. Irrfan and Deepak were seen playing the role of cousins and their khatti-meethi nok-jhonk keeps the audience entertained throughout the movie and their light hearted moments forms one of the key elements of the family drama.

Brilliant supporting cast forms the backbone of Angrezi Medium

Irrfan and Kareena starrer Angrezi Medium features an impressive ensemble of cast including Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia and Ranvir Shorey. Each of the actors played a key role in shaping up the story and emerged as the backbone of the movie. Besides, the equation between each character and how beautifully these actors have justified their respective roles is certainly a treat for the cine buffs.

An impressive storyline which will make you smile and cry as well

Angrezi Medium is an emotional story that focuses on the father and daughter’s relationship. Irrfan is seen playing the role of a doting father to daughter Radhika Madan and their equation will make you miss your parents at every step. The movie has several overwhelming moments which will not just bring a smile on your face but will also leave your teary eyed. Besides, Irrfan’s portrayal of an adoring father as he puts in all the efforts to fulfil his daughter’s dream will strike the right chord with your heart.

