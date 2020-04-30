Pinkvilla Picks: Kapoor & Sons is the perfect choice to cherish late Rishi Kapoor's acting prowess

Kapoor & Sons featuring legendary actor Rishi Kapoor is Pinkvilla's Pick for you today. Here are five reasons why the family drama is a must-watch for everyone.

It’s almost like everyone wants to get over this year soon. Yes, the year 2020 has not been a good one. The Coronavirus pandemic has already gripped the entire world in its clutches. Countries have been put under lockdown, millions of people have been infected by COVID-19 and many have died. Although efforts have been made to curb the entire situation, it isn’t easy as it seems. In the midst of all this, our country has lost two of the most legendary Bollywood stars.

One of Bollywood's true gems, Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020 post succumbing to colon infection. And then the next day, the country woke up to get another tragic shock as veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer. The unfortunate demise of the Karz actor has sent down a wave of grief across not only the Bollywood film industry but the entire nation. All we have left is the memories of the great actor through his movies which will remain forever in our hearts. So, to cherish one of Rishi Ji’s best on-screen performances, today’s Pinkvilla Pick is Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921).

The movie directed by Shakun Batra chronicles around two brothers who are left with no choice but to return to their hometown in Coonoor to fulfill the last wish of their aging grandfather played by late Rishi Kapoor. Kapoor & Sons is not only about a family but also relationships, flaws, heartbreaks, etc. and finally comes out with a moral that people are bound together with nothing else but love. Needless to say, the movie received a positive response from the audience and critics. Rishi Kapoor was fabulous as Amarjeet Kapoor, a man whose last wish was just to click a perfect family picture with everyone.

Apart from Rishi Ji, , , , Ratna Pathak Shah, and others also gave stellar performances in the movie. Produced by , it was one of the most loved movies back in 2016. It won’t be wrong to say that Kapoor & Sons is a movie that is relatable to everyone. It gives a glimpse of the love, inevitable bond, sacrifices, etc. that every family endures but that’s what makes them stronger together. So, here are five reasons why Kapoor & Sons should be on your watchlist.

Rishi Kapoor’s acting prowess in the movie

The veteran actor brought about a lot of dynamism in the movie with his stellar performance as Amarjeet Kapoor. Needless to say, his character as the adorable Dadu won everyone’s hearts. Some of his dialogues were literally epic and kept the audience hooked in the entire movie. Rishi Ji’s character was the most important one in the entire plot as he was the one who ultimately brought the entire family together.

The impressive ensemble cast

Another reason why the movie should be a must-watch is the impressive star cast. Let’s begin with Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah here. They bring to life the struggles and agonies of an odd couple who have their own set of differences but always end up making decisions together when it comes to their children. Sidharth and Fawad play two very contrasting characters while Alia, on the other hand, marvels as the chirpy girl next door.

A dysfunctional family brought together

Bollywood has witnessed the making of some amazing family dramas like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Baghban, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. Kapoor & Sons also joins the bandwagon here and is full of all the twists and turns that are included in a perfect family drama.

A heart touching story

The best thing about the movie is it’s relatable and heart touching plot which almost everyone can connect with. How an aging man’s wish leads to the coming together of all the estranged family members and their sets of resentments and confrontations is something which is brought to life in the celluloid in a beautiful manner.

The amazing soundtrack

Kapoor & Sons has a mixture of some amazing songs that made it to the tracklist of music lovers at that time. These songs are a craze among everyone even now. Right from the peppy track Kar Gayi Chull to the soft ballad Bolna, the music composed for the movie was just exceptional.

