Pinkvilla Picks: Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana will beat your Monday blues

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Dostana 2 starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan will help you laugh a little. Go ahead and check out 5 reasons why Dostana is Pinkvilla Pick of the day.

As the Coronavirus lockdown is nearing the end, some are hopeful that it may end soon but in some states, it has been extended. Amidst the lockdown, a film that is bound to leave you entertained is , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. The 2008 romantic comedy starred Priyanka, John and Abhishek in the lead and was a major hit of the year. Not just due to the stellar performances by the cast but much more than that.

The film revolves around two guys, Sam and Kunal (Abhishek and John) who eye the same apartment that is owned by Neha (Priyanka). After they get to know that Neha stays with her aunt Ishita (Sushmita Mukherjee), they try to rent the place. She refuses to let out the apartment to them as she wants Neha to have girl flatmates. After this, Sam and Kunal run into a gay soldier and then decide to pretend to be a gay couple to get a room in the apartment. But, when they finally meet the stunning Neha, they immediately regret the decision of pretending to be gay as they start liking her.

What happens next is Sam and Kunal develop a bond with Neha and try to win her over in different ways. However, little do they know that Neha is already in love with her magazine boss Abhimanyu Singh (Bobby Deol). The two decide to sabotage Neha and Abhi’s budding relationship when the former asks their advice as they are friends. The wrong advice that Sam and Kunal give to Abhi end up annoying Neha and she fights with Abhi. But, she gets to know Sam and Kunal’s plan to break her relationship and misinterprets it as jealousy. When they see their plan failing, Kunal and Sam involve Abhimanyu’s son Veer and tell her bad things about his future with Neha. In that process, some of the most unexpected things happen that are bound to leave you laughing as well as feeling bad for Neha who is going through a breakup and also a fight with her best friends. While the story is about friends, there are several reasons why you can binge on the film on Netflix amid Coronavirus lockdown. So, here are 5 reasons why Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day.

Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat with her style and stellar performance

Dostana starre Priyanka in a glam avatar and her look is what remains the talk of the town. As the typical girl from Miami, PeeCee is seen in stunning looks like casual shorts with bikini top or just beautiful floral dresses in the film. From her cool hairstyle to the bang on chic style, Priyanka manages to steal the show when she is on screen. Not just her looks, but her performance as Neha also leaves you impressed in every scene in which she is in the frame. Some of the most memorable scenes are between John, Abhishek and Priyanka in the film that will make you miss your best friends a bit more amidst the lockdown.

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s cute banter and kiss

Hands down, if there is one film that takes bromance to another level in Bollywood, it is Dostana as the cute banter between Abhishek and John is just too cute to miss. As Sam and Kunal, Abhishek and John win your hearts. Abhishek as Sam plays a male nurse and often gets stuck in hilarious situations that will leave you laughing. On the other hand, John is the handsome fashion photographer who will come as a treat for your eyes. Together, Abhishek and John light up the screen and make you laugh in several moments. Especially, when Kirron Kher aka Mrs. Acharya gets to know that her son Sam is gay, the cute banter between Abhishek and John is unmissable. But, the best moment comes in the end when Abhishek and John as Sam and Kunal kiss on stage to win back Neha aka Priyanka’s trust! That scene alone is reason enough to watch this film!

’s sizzling number & perfect music album

Dostana’s biggest USP was the bang on music and add to that a sizzling act by Shilpa Shetty in the song Shut Up and Bounce. The diva stunned everyone with her dance as well as her glamorous beach style and the song alone will make you sweat. Other than this, songs like Jaane Kyu featuring Priyanka, John and Abhishek is a friendship anthem that will get stuck in your head. The sweetness of falling in love is perfectly captured in the song Khabar Nahi and it will surely refresh you. Maa Da Laadla is one hilarious ode to all those parents who have a hard time adjusting to the fact that their child may have a different sexual orientation.

But, the one song that ended up becoming Priyanka’s claim to fame is Desi Girl. Hands down, Priyanka proved in the song why she is Bollywood’s desi girl and it will make you groove. Vishal and Shekhar managed to spell magic with Dostana’s music and it surely will get stuck in your head!

John Abraham strips to swimming trunks

For the first time in Bollywood, if there is one top actor who stripped down to swimming trunks and showed off his butt, it is John Abraham in Dostana 2. That one scene alone in the film is a good reason to tune into this epic romantic comedy on Netflix. Besides this, several times in the film, we get to gawk at John’s perfect chiselled body and well, that will surely drive away all your Coronavirus lockdown blues for a bit!

Dostana touched the taboo topic of Homosexuality with humour

One of the prime reasons why Priyanka, John and Abhishek starrer Dostana is a must watch is the fact that a filmmaker and producer back in 2008 had the guts to touch upon the taboo topic of Homosexuality in Bollywood. Very few films back then were made about gay love stories and hence, when director Tarun Mansukhani and producer decided to bring forth the concept on Indian celluloid with Top actors like Priyanka, Abhishek and John, it was a hell of a move. And the result of it also turned out to be good. The film touched upon Homosexuality in layers and added humour to it which makes it comfortable to watch. While many would argue that the film didn’t touch upon the topic in depth, others may think it still was a start somewhere. Back in the days, very few filmmakers and producers had the courage to do it and hence, Dostana should be on your watch list to see how they nailed it!

