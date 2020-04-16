Pinkvilla Picks: Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom is perfect to get inspiration amid bleak lockdown times

Amid COVID 19 or Coronavirus lockdown, it’s easy to get discouraged. However, Pinkvilla’s Pick, Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra will remind you to never back down even these bleak times just like India’s Boxing champ.

The world is battling the biggest and most challenging pandemic of this century and it is Coronavirus or COVID 19. Amid the outbreak, a lockdown till May 3 has been announced in India and now, everyone must be wondering what to do as no new films are releasing. So, not to fret, today’s Pinkvilla Pick of the day is a film that will not just inspire you but also help you overcome the negativity of COVID 19 and it’s starrer Mary Kom.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead, Mary Kom is a biopic based on India’s boxing champion, MC Mary Kom. The 2014 flick Mary Kom traces the journey of how a young girl from North East’s state Manipur had a dream to become a professional boxer and to what lengths she went to achieve her dream. The journey to the top wasn’t easy for Mary Kom but the film tries to capture all her struggles in just a run time of 122 minutes.

Priyanka manages to fit the skin of the boxer Mary Kom in the film and for the same, she had to train as well. From sweating it out at the gym to get a build like Mary to spending time with the real boxer, Priyanka did everything to get nuances right for her role in the biopic. The film also captured the family side of Mary where her husband was played by actor Darshan Kumar and her coach was essayed by Sunil Thapa. The film is surely a treat to watch as the star Priyanka manages to transform into the Indian Boxing Champ Mary Kom. Director Omung Kumar and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali surely nailed it. However, here are 5 reasons why Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom should be on your watch list!

1.Priyanka Chopra nails the role as Magnificent Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom hits right home. Besides the look, Priyanka’s stellar performance captures every emotion that Mary might have gone through when those incidents happened with her. Be it getting banned by the Boxing federation or fighting till the end to win, Priyanka becomes Mary on screen and not for a second, we get to see the glam former Miss World in the film. What we get is India’s boxing champ who overcame all her odds and emerged victorious in the end. Well, isn’t that the motivation and inspiration we all need in these times of Coronavirus? Hell yes!

2. Mary Kom’s story is the real winner and inspiring

Mary Kom’s own journey to the top is extremely inspiring. From fighting her own father to continue to box to facing a ban to returning to the arena after having kids, Mary’s story is that of a real champion. Priyanka manages to delve into the depths of the emotions of Mary and display it on screen in a raw form that hits the right chord with the audience. Mary is one of the most successful boxing champions of the country. She is the only woman to have become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times, the only boxer (male or female) to win eight World Championship medals and finally, the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships. Despite all odds and even facing racism for being from North-East India, Mary won laurels for her country. Now, that is a story that deserved to be told and Priyanka just managed to nail it!

3. Insights into a sports person’s life

One of the biggest strengths of Mary Kom is how the Priyanka Chopra starrer captures the real problems that a female sportsperson faces in India. From being looked down upon for being the weaker sex to facing racism to being written off as a sportsperson after being married, Mary Kom manages to bring to screen some of the issues that a sportsperson faces and even highlights the downside of letting fame get to one’s head. When in the film Priyanka aka Mary gets warned by her coach that walking down the aisle will end her career, she feels she has already achieved much and that she doesn’t need to go by what he says. However, later, when she wants to return, she goes back to the same coach and he accepts her wholeheartedly. Hence, Mary Kom takes us inside the life of a sportsperson in India and ends up inspiring us!

4. Priyanka as Mary hails woman power

In the film, when Mary aka Priyanka wants to return to boxing, she already has two kids and she feels her body isn’t ready. However, her coach ties her kids to her back and tells her that she is a woman and she can do anything she wants. Well, for centuries, women have been looked down upon as weaker sex across the globe and in India too, the same happens. However, Priyanka as Mary proves that women are no less than any guy and if they can go through all the turmoils of life and still sail through, they can do whatever they want in life. In reel and real life too, Mary and Priyanka’s stories hail woman power!

5. Mary Kom’s right messaging “Never Back Down”

One of the biggest takeaways from Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom is that no matter how difficult the journey is, one can achieve their dreams with perseverance and determination. Though Mary’s story, filmmaker Omung Kumar conveys the message that one should never back down and keep fighting the circumstances to achieve their dreams and if someone does it, the end result will surely be worth it. Priyanka starrer Mary gives this message in different ways and at different times in the film when it hits the right nerve of the audience. Well, surely all the more reason to watch it amid the global Coronavirus pandemic and get motivated!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×