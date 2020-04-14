Pinkvilla Picks: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is the perfect flick to beat your lockdown blues

As the Coronavirus lockdown gets extended, go ahead and set a movie date with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial won hearts of everyone and here are the reasons why Pinkvilla picks the flick.

The day began on a yet another shocking note as the COVID 19 lockdown was extended till May 3. While people are spending time at home, the only source of entertainment is TV and OTT Platforms as serials are not being shot and new episodes are not being aired. Amidst this, today’s Pinkvilla Pick of the day is and starrer Gully Boy that is bound to drive away your lockdown blues with some great music and stellar performances.

The story of Gully Boy is based on two rappers Naezy and Divine from the slums of Mumbai who shone due to their talent that is rapping. In the film, Ranveer turns into an aspiring rapper from the slums of Dharavi who is in love with Alia aka Safeena and wants to make it big in the world. However, his dreams don’t match with his reality and to make sure his dreams come true, he ends up meeting MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin aka Sky. How his life changes and how his personal relationships go through ups and downs, is what makes Gully Boy stand out.

The film won many awards and accolades domestically and internationally as well. It won hearts at the Berlin Film Festival and Ranveer and Alia’s acting left an indelible impact on everyone. However, for those who are at home amid lockdown, this Zoya Akhtar directorial is the perfect flick to beat your dull mood and understand that ‘Apna Time Ayega’. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Ranveer and Alia starrer Gully Boy for you today.

1. Ranveer Singh’s power packed performance as Murad

Ranveer as Murad nails the act as the aspiring rapper from the slums who wants to change his reality and achieve his dreams. For this, he goes against his father ( Vijay Raaz) and decides to follow his heart. Ranveer is able to bring to life the feelings of a young man who is discouraged by his own people to not follow his dreams and to settle for less. But, Murad remains adamant and decides to go against everyone to become a rapper. Singh’s understated performance and his commitment to nail every bit of Murad makes it hard for anyone to look away when he is on screen!

2. Alia Bhatt as Safeena is every girlfriend ever

For the first time ever, Alia is seen in a role that is very different from what she has done in the past. As Safeena, Alia is the perfect yet imperfect girlfriend who will go to any lengths to stick by her beau. From being supportive of Murad’s dream of being a rapper to pulling off the jealous girl act, Alia as Safeena will resonate with every girl who is in a relationship. Not just this, Alia brought Safeena to life with her stellar acting. Her dialogue ‘Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptoing na usko’ is one of the most memorable scenes from Gully Boy. Watch Gully Boy to see how stellar performances by Ranveer and Alia uplift an already amazing story!

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh aka MC Sher and Gully Boy’s bromance

One of the biggest finds of Bollywood who came into the light with Gully Boy is Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher. Siddhant as Sher is the backbone of Murad’s confidence. He shapes and encourages Murad to find his own strengths and supports him throughout. Even when Murad wins the rap battle and MC Sher is ousted, he is happy for his friend and backs him up. Siddhant manages to nail his act as the aspiring rapper and his camaraderie with Ranveer is one of the major highlights of the film. The epic bromance comes in the song, Mere Gully Mein and it will remind you of all your buddies and how they always stick by you through thicks and thins!

4. Ranveer, Alia and Zoya’s ode to rap fans and artists

The film, Gully Boy helped to bring rap music out of the darkness and into mainstream music. Gully Boy’s entire music album has been composed by street artists and rappers and hence, it became a path breaking effort that promoted underground rappers and street artists. Ranveer Singh himself turned to rapping in this flick and songs like Azaadi, Doori, Mere Gully Mein, Sher Aya Sher, Jingostan and many more were loved. The most epic hit that emerged from the flick’s album was Apna Time Ayega and it surely will help you feel some positivity amid the negative atmosphere.

5. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s brilliant direction

The story of Gully Boy was based on the true lives of Naezy and Divine and the reality of street rappers in India. But, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti managed to add more relatable vibes to it with their magic. Moreover, Zoya’s brilliant vision as a director who was clear about what she wants from Ranveer, Alia, Siddhant, Kalki, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and others is what made Gully Boy stand out from other musical films. The film was almost perfect in every department. From Story to screenplay to dialogues to music, everything about Gully Boy fits perfectly as a piece of a beautiful puzzle. Add to that stellar performances by Alia, Ranveer, Siddhant and others, and what you get is a masterpiece like Gully Boy!

