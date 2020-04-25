Pinkvilla Picks: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani is a royal treat for you during lockdown

Today’s Pinkvilla Pick is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani and it will take you down the history in this otherwise stressful lockdown.

There was a time when staying at home was a luxury. However, with the ongoing lockdown which has surpassed a month now, this luxury has turned out to be a torture. While, each one of us missing our social life, office wali hectic life, the major task in this lockdown has turned out to be finding ways to kill time in this self quarantine mode. In this stressful situation, all we can rely majorly on OTT platforms majorly to spend the time. Web series, shows and even movies have turned out to be our knight in shining armour.

But with the internet flooded with endless content, choosing what to watch is no cakewalk. And we have brought a special segment to help you finalise your movie of the day. This time, it is and starrer Bajirao Mastani which is the Pinkvilla Pick of the day. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this period drama has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2015 and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of all times.

Bajirao Mastani is the story of a Maratha brave heart Peshwa Bajirao, his valour and his unconditional love story with Mastani. The period drama begins with Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) proving himself as the perfect choice for becoming the next Peshwa of Maratha kingdom. He has a perfect married life with Kashibai (played by Jonas) and a bright, regal future ahead as he is keen to take over the nation and expand the Maratha kingdom. However, his life takes a major twist after Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), who is the daughter of Rajput king Chhatrasal, approaches Bajirao seeking help to save Bundelkhand.

And while Bajirao manages to save the kingdom, Mastani loses her heat to the Maratha warrior’s valour. After Bajirao gives the lady his dagger, Mastani considers him as her husband and arrives at Pune to pursue her love. Her arrival takes Bajirao’s Shaniwar Wada by a storm and his mother and brother take every possible way to keep her away from Bajirao. But the destiny was meant to bring them together and Bajirao Mastani goes against everyone and tie the knot. With the world standing against them, the lovebirds come across several troubles. But their unconditional and selfless love stood true to every challenge they come across.

Interestingly, Bajirao Mastani marked Deepika and Ranveer’s first period drama and we still can’t get enough of their royal aura in the Bhansali directorial. So, as you are wondering why you would be watching it again, here are the reasons why Bajirao Mastani is a royal treat for the audience during the lockdown.

Ranveer Singh’s performance as royal Maratha warrior is a delight

Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Given him a role and trust him to give his blood and sweat for the project. While his dedication and passion have always been a thing in the industry, Ranveer makes sure to bring something new to the table every time he hits the screen. The actor who was known for his infectious energy both off and on the screen, left everyone awestruck as he gave a glimpse of his intense version as Peshwa Bajirao. Not just he changed his look for Bajirao Mastani, his performance will make you fall in love with his regal onscreen aura.

Deepika Padukone showcases her warrior skills and it is impressive

We have seen her as the girl next door, bubbly, vivacious diva who could make anyone skip a heartbeat with her charm. And while it is difficult for the viewers to take their eyes off her, she came with a surprise package in Bajirao Mastani. After all, Deepika was seen in action mode as she takes over the battlefield for the first time on the big screen. From being a fearless warrior to devoted love, the diva had perfectly expressed every emotion of her character.

Ranveer and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry sets the screen on fire

Ranveer-Deepika, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, were in a relationship for a long time before they tied the knot in 2018. The lovebirds were indeed a sight to behold every time they were spotted together. So, watching their chemistry on the silver screen was indeed a treat for the sore eyes. Interestingly, Bajirao Mastani marked DeepVeer’s second collaboration and the audience loved watching them together on the big screen.

Priyanka Chopra managed to leave a mark with her performance as Kashibai

Bajirao Mastani is considered to be the movie owned by Ranveer and Deepika. However, apart from this lead pair, it was Priyanka who managed to leave a mark with her performance. She made sure to carve a niche with her acting prowess. And although her screen time was less than Deepika, Priyanka’s performance gave the message loud and clear that she isn’t the second fiddle to anyone.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings a royal love story to life in a grand way

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the filmmakers who is known for bringing larger than life stories in a grand and opulent manner. From having majestic sets to paying heed to every minute details, Bhansali’s every project speaks volume of his dedication towards getting perfection in everything he does. While it was his second collaboration with DeepVeer, the trio made sure to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×