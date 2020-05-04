Pinkvilla Picks: Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor’s Do Dooni Chaar is perfect tribute to their endearing chemistry

Do Dooni Chaar, starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, has won the award of Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 58th National Film Awards

The year 2020 has been one of the worst years for most of us and almost everyone wants it to end soon. We all have already been struggling to combat COVID 19 and have been locked inside our houses for around one and a half month. Although efforts are being made to fight back the deadly virus, it still tightening its clutches on the population. The situation is no different in India wherein over 4 thousand people have been infected by coronavirus across the country.

On the other hand, the showbiz industry also came with a massive jolt as Bollywood lost its two gems – and Irrfan. While Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, due to colon infection, Rishi Kapoor passed away the next day after battling with leukaemia for two years. Needless to say, the unfortunate demise of both the stars have sent down a wave of grief and shock across the nation. And now we are just left with their memories and their impeccable performance which we can cherish through their movies.

So, to cherish our Chintu Ji stunning performance, today’s Pinkvilla Pick is 2010 release Do Dooni Chaar. Helmed by debutant actor Habib Faisal, the family drama is an interesting story of a middle class family and their struggles to fulfil their wishes including buying a car. Interestingly, Do Dooni Chaar was not just an entertaining watch but also went on to National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 58th National Film Awards. So, here are five reasons why Do Dooni Chaar should be on your watchlist during this ongoing lockdown:

Rishi Kapoor’s impeccable acting is always a treat for the audience

Rishi Kapoor, who was known as Bollywood’s romantic hero, has been known for his versatility. The legendary actor has made sure to bring something new for the audience with every movie. From being a charmer making the women go weak on their knees to his intense performances and even playing the negative role on the silver screen. Keeping up the trajectory of winning hearts with his acting prowess Rishi stole the show with his performance as a middle class Maths teacher. He has expressed the turmoil of a person who works hard to meet the need of his family in this fast changing times.

Rishi Kapoor and ’s chemistry will make you go aww

Rishi and Neetu have been one of the most iconic couples on both on and off the screen. They have given several blockbuster movies together and their sizzling chemistry has always been a thing among the cine buffs. And while Neetu and Rishi did a cameo in Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar once again marked their reunion on the silver screen. Rishi and Neetu played the role of a middle class couple and their chemistry left us wanting for more.

An impressive storyline is the USP of the movie

Do Dooni Chaar deals with the issue of underpaid teachers in the growing times of inflation. Rishi, who plays the lead role in the movie, is a middle-class underpaid teacher who is working overtime to support his family and meet their needs. And while he is known to teach good moral values to the kids in the school, he is in a moral dilemma whether to stick to his principles or give it a toss to fulfil the needs of his family. It is a story which every family can relate to and will make you cry tears of joy at the climax.

Do Dooni Char comes with special life lessons which we must never forget

The family drama is not just a complete entertainment package but it also comes with some interesting life lessons. It teaches us the value of family which always have their back and also the importance of sticking to the principles. Besides, Do Dooni Chaar also comes with a message that money is not the only pleasure in life but enjoying simple moments with the family is what matters the most

Habib Faisal marks a remarkable directorial debut

Do Dooni Chaar marks the directorial debut of renowned writer Habib Faisal. He indeed did a commendable job in pulling this story which will leave a mark on your heart forever. After winning hearts with his directorial skills in Do Dooni Chaar, Faisal also went on to direct Ishaqzaade, Daawat-e-Ishq and Qaidi Band.

