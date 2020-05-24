Pinkvilla Picks: From Salman Khan to 'Mashallah' Katrina Kaif, reasons to watch Ek Tha Tiger this Eid

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown and are looking for some romantic action film to binge on to, then Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is the perfect movie to watch this Eid with your loved ones.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till 31st May. Everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. While being at home, OTT platforms have come as a ray of hope amid lockdown for all of us. And like everyday, Pinkvilla Picks is here to help you to pick up a movie to watch tonight. On the occasion of Eid, we would suggest you watch Ek Tha Tiger.

Eid festival and ’s movie release have become a thing that fans and critics cannot miss. Like every year, this year too, Bhaijaan had planned to release his film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai this Eid but due to the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, Salman couldn't have an Eid release. Hence, we suggest one of Salman's best romantic action thriller film Ek Tha Tiger. Also starring , Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad, Roshan Seth, and Gavie Chahal, the movie is directed by directed and co-written by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film follows Tiger (Salman), an Indian spy tasked with recovering information before it is gained by Pakistan, but is sidetracked after falling in love with a Pakistani agent Zoya (Katrina) during the mission.

While there are many reasons for you to watch Ek Tha Tiger, here are 5 reasons on why this Salman and Katrina's movie is the perfect one to watch this Eid:

1. Salman Khan:

What more reasons do you need to start watching an action flick? The name Salman Khan is enough for anyone to be interested in watching this romantic-action film. The superstar collaborated with director Kabir Khan for the first time with Ek Tha Tiger and went on to make Bajrangi Bhaijaan which turned out to be one of the best films in the superstar’s career. Salman Khan was perfect as Agent Tiger who works for India’s RAW. His charisma and action skills took the character to a level that created an impression on the audience. His romantic portrayal of the character and comic timing made the audience relate to him even though being a larger than life character. Our first reason to watch Ek Tha Tiger? SALMAN KHAN.

2. Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif was perfect as Zoya, a girl assisting a professor in Dublin who meets Agent Tiger undercover on a mission to track the very same professor. Her role which starts off as a fun, emotional and bubbly character then takes an interesting turn when her character jumps off buildings with ease and fights bad guys. Katrina has played Zoya with much ease and grace. She took her character’s graph from cool and cute to Badass and deadly. We think no one can ever play Zoya as cool as Katrina did. Her action moves onscreen made us all go Mashallah!

3. Salman and Katrina's chemistry:

Bollywood gets excited when a Salman-Katrina lead movie is announced. From playing lovers in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to playing a fun, bold couple at different ages in Bharat, this Jodi knows how to deliver superhit movies. The chemistry and camaraderie between both the actors and their characters mostly led towards making a sequel to this movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan as Agent Tiger and Katrina as Zoya took the theatres by storm and in the end left us wanting for more. This beautiful and badass duo onscreen is one reason why you should go watch this 2012 Eid Blockbuster right away.

4. Dhamakedaar Action sequences:

Ek Tha Tiger had some of the most nail-biting and brilliant action sequences Bollywood had seen at that time. Action choreographers of the Hollywood blockbuster Bourne Identity were responsible for the adrenaline rush of the movie. The action was well set up and realistic, something Bollywood hasn’t seen at that point in time. The action sequences were shot in eye candy locales such as Dublin, Istanbul, Havana and Hong Kong. From jumping off buildings to ripping cars off. From hand to hand fistfight to incredible gunfights everything was very well done, and this makes Ek Tha Tiger one of the best action movies in Bollywood.

5. Songs and music:

Music is a huge factor that makes the movie even better. Songs by Sohail Sen were instant chartbusters. From Lapaata to Saiyaara every song is still hummed by us even after all these years. Mashallah composed by the guest composers Sajid-Wajid became the number one chartbuster during its time of release. Background score equally plays an important role in keeping the audience hooked. Julius Packiam has done an impeccable job in composing the background music of the movie. Music is one reason for you to watch Ek Tha Tiger right away and Tiger’s theme music will get you pumped and excited throughout this romantic action blockbuster.

