Pinkvilla Poll Result: Ranbir Kapoor emerges as the top choice by fans to play Rajesh Khanna onscreen.

A few days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll and asked fans, movie buffs and die-hard cinema lovers which actor would be apt to play superstar Rajesh Khanna onscreen. If you've been in the dark, let us first bring you up to date. As per reports, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has purchased the rights to turn Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, into a movie.

For the same, we asked Pinkvilla's readers, "Who would you love to see step into superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic?" Our list of five options included Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor.

Turns out, Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as the most favourite choice to play superstar Rajesh Khanna in his biopic. Over 350 readers voted in the poll and Ranbir bagged the top spot with 38% votes.

Followed by Ranbir, the second most favourite was Ayushmann Khurrana who received 25% votes. On number three, is actor Shahid Kapoor who scored 24% of the total votes. Rajkummar Rao and Tiger Shroff featured at the bottom of the list with 13% and 0% votes respectively. As per stats, Tiger Shroff got only two votes.

Apart from the votes, several readers also expressed their opinion via comments which largely featured Ranbir, Ayushmann and Shahid as the preferred choice.

Nikhil Dwivedi, who plans to make the biopic, has already approached choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan to direct the biopic. Farah even confirmed the development and told ETimes, "Yes, I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. We are in conversation over this, but I cannot comment more."

