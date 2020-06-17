Pinkvilla Report: Alia Bhatt becomes most unfollowed star, Kangana Ranaut gains the max as fans express anger

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise sparked a nepotism debate on social media and fans of the actor expressed their anger by unfollowing and following certain stars. Pinkvilla investigated and found Alia Bhatt lost the most followers while Kangana Ranaut gained the maximum.

Over the past 2 days, a lot of anger and outrage has been witnessed on social media post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who gave stellar hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and more was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his apartment and post his demise, fans of the actor and some stars from Bollywood raised the debate of how nepotism affects an actor’s career. Celebs like , , , faced the heat amid the nepotism debate. Actress also shared her thoughts on social media via a video and questioned big wigs of Bollywood of not giving due credit to Sushant.

Amid this, fans of Sushant expressed their anger via social media. Not just this, when Pinkvilla investigated the stars whose popularity steeply declined in the past few days, it was found that Alia Bhatt lost the most number of followers in the past few days. The Gully Boy actress lost 444k followers on Instagram, followed by her mentor Karan Johar, who also lost 188k fans. After Alia and Karan, Sonam Kapoor lost around 84K followers while Salman Khan’s popularity also took a hit as about 50K people unfollowed the Dabangg star on social media.

Here is the list of the stars who were unfollowed:

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut gained the maximum number of followers in the past few days. The actress had shared a video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and had called Chhichhore the best film. She questioned award shows about not giving due credit to Sushant’s film and giving all awards to Gully Boy. Post the video went viral, netizens seemed to have hailed the Manikarnika star as her team’s Instagram account followers increased and she gained 1.47 million followers. After Kangana, Sushant’s close friend Kriti Sanon gained the most followers at around 291K, followed by at 270K. Both Kriti and Shraddha were present at Sushant’s funeral and paid their last respects to the actor. Fans lauded them for being physically present and not putting out a social media post. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gained 212K followers.

Here is the list of stars who gained followers:

Meanwhile, apart from this, many users have been seeking justice on social media for Sushant. ‘Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput’ was trending on Twitter a day back as fans of the actor expressed their anger on social media over his sudden and untimely demise. Meanwhile, the police has been investigating Sushant’s death. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. The post mortem report confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant was last seen on screen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. His next Dil Bechara was being readied for release as per reports.

