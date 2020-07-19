Pinkvilla Report: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan; Most followed Bollywood celebs on Twitter

From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, SRK to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, here’s a list of the most followed celebrities on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Twitter – the micro-blogging site is a place which not just help you connect with the world and know about the big happening around, but it is also a platform to express our thoughts on a hot topic or anything we come across. Interestingly, just like any other social media platform, Twitter also witnesses a great presence of Bollywood celebrities. Several Bollywood celebrities have their account on the micro-blogging site and also enjoys a massive fan following on the platform from people across the world.

These celebs make sure to remain active and share updates about the personal and professional lives which helps them garner more followers. In fact, the ‘ask me anything’ sessions with the fans are also a massive follower booster. From likes, retweets and followers, everything grabs the attention on the micro-blogging site. Interestingly, while a major section of Bollywood is active on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan has emerged the most followed Bollywood celebrity in India while is the most followed Bollywood actress on this social media platform.

Here’s a look at some of the most followed Bollywood stars and their number of Twitter followers:

Amitabh Bachchan

The 77 year old actor is one of the most active Bollywood celebrity on Twitter. The superstar is often seen sharing links of the blog as he shares his thoughts about several things which leaves the fans inspired. This isn’t all. Amitabh also shares several posters of his movies and fanmade creations as he cherishes the golden moments of his journey in Bollywood. Besides, as the veteran actor is hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID 19, he made sure to stay in touch with the fans through Twitter. Apart from giving health updates, he also expressed his gratitude towards fans for their best wishes.

King Khan might be missing from the silver screen for almost 1.5 years, he has made sure to be in touch with his fans on Twitter. Not just he shares his views on the micro-blogging site, he makes sure to initiate ‘ask my anything sessions’ interact with his fans as and tries to answer their questions as much as possible

Bollywood’s Sultan also has a strong hold on Twitter with 43.3 million followers. He has been quite active on the site and makes sure to share every essential information on Twitter, be wishing a co-star, sharing his new pic, or any information about his new project and of course his new projects and songs as well. Also, one can’t miss his workout videos, the glimpses of his farm life and his artistic side as he shared videos and pics on Twitter.

enjoys a massive fan following of 37.7 million on Twitter. Not just he is active in sharing information about his upcoming projects, but he is often seen promoting his projects of his co-stars. Besides, Akshay is also seen raising awareness of several important issues on social media. This isn’t all. The superstar also shares acknowledges fan work and encourages his fan army to do better in life.

Bollywood’s Greek God has a Twitter following of 29.1 million people. The actor had managed to grab a lot of attention in 2019 post the magnificent success of his movies Super 30 and War respectively. Post, this his Twitter account was inundated with best wishes from fans across the world. Besides, Hrithik also tries to stay interactive on Twitter

Deepika Padukone

With a Twitter following of 27.6 million people, Deepika has become the most followed Bollywood actress in India. The diva is not just an A-lister actress and has carved a niche for herself with her career choices and impeccable acting prowess, but she has also quite active about raising awareness about mental health on social media.

Ranveer Singh, another Bollywood A-lister, is the next king of the box office. He has proved his mettle time and again on the silver screen. When it comes to social media presence, especially Twitter, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor boasts 13.8 million followers. He is usually seen sharing posters and stills from his movies, along with pics of his ad projects along with giving a glimpse of his personal life.

Priyanka Chopra is a renowned actress who has carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but in West as well. The actress, who is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, enjoys a fan following of 26.3 million and is sharing her views about the major happening in the world be it the climatic change, George Floyd’s case and many other issues across the world. Besides, she also treats fans with beautiful glimpses of her personal lives as well.

Alia Bhat is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. While is an avid social media user, the Raazi actress enjoys a fan following of 20.6 million. Her Twitter updates are mostly about her upcoming projects, the posters, songs, stills and trailers. Besides, Alia also shares her creative side as she shares her videos showing his attempt at writing and vlogging as well.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is another avid Twitter user and enjoys a following of 13.1 million followers. The actress is seen raising her voice against several issues like the brutal killing of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu and also pours her heart out on social media when it comes to her colleagues from the film industry.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, who has a Twitter following of 26.2 million, is also an avid user of the micro-blogging site. However, his Twitter space is mostly about sharing his feelings be it about the co-stars, raising awareness about important issues, sending birthday love to star and of course giving information about his movies.

AR Rahman

The music maestro has 23 million followers on Twitter. While he rules the hearts of his fans with his music, his Twitter account also boasts his love for music as he is often seen tweeting about his work.

Shahid Kapoor enjoys a Twitter following of 15.2 million. The Kabir Singh actor is seen using the social media platform to extended wishes to his fellow actors and fans on various occasions. Besides he is also seen hosting interactive sessions with his fans and tries to answer as many questions as possible

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has been missing from the silver screen for over a year now. While she has been missing from the big screen, she has been making the headline with her productions. Interestingly, the Jab Tak Hain Jaan actress has a Twitter following of 21.7 million and her activities on the micro-blogging site include sharing information about her projects, tweeting opinions about happening around the world and also posting her stunning pics for magazine covers.

Anupam Kher

The veteran actor, who boasts a Twitter following of 17.4 million followers, has been quite vocal about his opinions on political topics including the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and several other happenings across the country. Besides, Anupam also shares well being about his family including the recent COVID 19 diagnosis of his mother, brother and his family.

Ajay Devgn enjoys the fan following of 13.3 million followers on Twitter. He is known for sharing posters of his upcoming projects along with cherishing golden moments of its previous releases with throwback pictures. Besides, Ajay also shares his opinions about the recent happenings across the country.

Shraddha Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 2, enjoys a massive fan following of 13.1 million followers. The diva is an avid user of the micro-blogging site and s often seen raising voice against animal cruelty and social issues.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×