Pinkvilla Report Day 2: Sharp rise in Kangana Ranaut’s followers; Alia Bhatt's fans lessen amid netizens anger
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise did not just leave Bollywood in a state of shock, it affected the millions of fans too who have been expressing their anger and outrage over the actor’s sudden loss on social media. A day back, Pinkvilla reported that due to the pressing issue of nepotism being raised on social media post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty found support and their fan following increased. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s followers had declined.
Now, on Day 2, the debate over nepotism and its effect on careers of talented actors rages on social media and followers of celebs continue to get affected. While Kangana Ranaut’s fan following on her Instagram account increased sharply as she gained 1.63 Million followers, Kriti, who was a close friend of Sushant gained 440K followers. As per yesterday's report, Kangana had gained 1.47 million followers. A day back, Kangana also spoke in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and mentioned that those who ganged up on Sushant know already. She even mentioned that she is ready to speak openly if investigations are done. While netizens continue to express anger against certain celebs Kangana, Kriti and others have been gaining followers on social media. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gained 252K fans while Shraddha Kapoor’s followers increased by 353K.
Here is how Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and other’s fan following sharply increased:
On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar stood to lose the maximum number of followers on social media as the debate about nepotism raged on post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Alia, who has mourned the loss of Sushant on social media, faced massive backlash from fans for it. Her fan following on social media further declined by 805K on Day 2 of netizens’ anger. As per yesterday's report, Alia had post 444k followers due to the netizens anger. On the other hand, Alia’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also faced the heat of the nepotism debate as his followers further declined by 352K. Following this pattern, Salman Khan, who was recently accused by filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap for sabotage of career, faced a decline in followers as well by 208K. Sonam Kapoor had tweeted about the blame game post Sushant’s demise and hence, she further lost 194K followers on social media on Day 2.
Here’s how many followers Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor lost:
While netizens have been expressing anger over Sushant’s untimely demise at the age of 34 by unfollowing certain celebs and following others, his hometown fans have also resorted to burning effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan. Many fans of Sushant also took out a candle march in his hometown to pay their respects to the actor. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday, June 15, 2020. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others joined his family in playing their last respects to the late actor.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
what about YRF ,Ranveer,Kareena,Ananya,Sara...etc?
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
I always loved Kangana. Talented and brave!!
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
This short height man alia should be beaten to death alongwith kjo for making outsiders life hell .Karma is and will hit them hardly
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Unfollow all.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
At this point Kangana please launch new comers with your production house.
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Shame Shame Shame #ShameOnUnfollowers. #UnfollowersMustGoToHell.. Post it pinkvilla.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
They might have benefitted from their connections in bollywood but kangana is dangerous. Someone who can use a person's death to paddle her own agenda is morally corrupt. Stop disrespecting his memory. She is a far-right opportunist, a BJP-RSS crony. I would rather take economically corrupt people above morally corrupt.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Hi alia,i believe you.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Not an Indian but Sushant's demise has shocked and saddened people in Pakistan too. I would urge Indians to take a step against nepotism, you have got great talent and people do want to see more of Ayushman, Rajkumar Rao and Tapsee. Instead your filmmakers are busy casting star kids like Jhanvi and Arjun Kapoor. Hope bollywood starts casting real talent again.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Audience has power unfollow on social media. Don’t see their movies. It will change a lot for outside talent. I too want to see Rajkummar ayushmann and so many others. I want to see new talent.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Love u brave girl Kangana
Anonymous 1 hour ago
This Bollywood dynasties harass people like Kangana and other outsiders so that no competition for nepo kids. What good has any of these nepo kids done for country and people?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Please unfollow other star kids. We need them to know we will not support nepotism. We will never forget Sushant and how they treated him. We miss you Sushant. So much.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
VERY GOOD!!! LET'S KEEP THIS MOVEMENT GOING. KJO, ALIA, SALMAN, SONAM AND NEPOS**T SHOULD ALL LOOSE AT LEAST 5 MILLION FOLLOWERS. PEOPLE MUST WAKE UP NOW!!! DON'T LET SSR SACRIFICE GO IN VAIN!!!! I FEEL LIKE VOMITING ON THESE NEPO-PRODUCTS EVERY TIME I AM MADE TO WATCH THEIR S*** ON SCREEN. WHY DO WE TOLERATE MEDIOCRITY LIKE ANANYA PANDEY IN PATI, PATNI AUR WOH WHEN THERE IS SO MUCH TALENT AROUND??!!