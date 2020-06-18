Pinkvilla Report Day 2: Sharp rise in Kangana Ranaut’s followers; Alia Bhatt's fans lessen amid netizens anger

A day back, we reported how Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and other stars gained followers while Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others lost fans amid the anger and outrage over Sushant Sngh Rajput’s sudden demise. On Day 2, there was a similar pattern noticed for the stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise did not just leave Bollywood in a state of shock, it affected the millions of fans too who have been expressing their anger and outrage over the actor’s sudden loss on social media. A day back, Pinkvilla reported that due to the pressing issue of nepotism being raised on social media post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, , Kriti Sanon, and Rhea Chakraborty found support and their fan following increased. On the other hand, , , and ’s followers had declined.

Now, on Day 2, the debate over nepotism and its effect on careers of talented actors rages on social media and followers of celebs continue to get affected. While Kangana Ranaut’s fan following on her Instagram account increased sharply as she gained 1.63 Million followers, Kriti, who was a close friend of Sushant gained 440K followers. As per yesterday's report, Kangana had gained 1.47 million followers. A day back, Kangana also spoke in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and mentioned that those who ganged up on Sushant know already. She even mentioned that she is ready to speak openly if investigations are done. While netizens continue to express anger against certain celebs Kangana, Kriti and others have been gaining followers on social media. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gained 252K fans while Shraddha Kapoor’s followers increased by 353K.

Also Read | Pinkvilla Report: Alia Bhatt becomes most unfollowed star, Kangana Ranaut gains the max as fans express anger

Here is how Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and other’s fan following sharply increased:

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar stood to lose the maximum number of followers on social media as the debate about nepotism raged on post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Alia, who has mourned the loss of Sushant on social media, faced massive backlash from fans for it. Her fan following on social media further declined by 805K on Day 2 of netizens’ anger. As per yesterday's report, Alia had post 444k followers due to the netizens anger. On the other hand, Alia’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also faced the heat of the nepotism debate as his followers further declined by 352K. Following this pattern, Salman Khan, who was recently accused by filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap for sabotage of career, faced a decline in followers as well by 208K. Sonam Kapoor had tweeted about the blame game post Sushant’s demise and hence, she further lost 194K followers on social media on Day 2.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut calls out Mukesh Bhatt for comparing Sushant Singh Rajput with Parveen Babi

Here’s how many followers Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor lost:

While netizens have been expressing anger over Sushant’s untimely demise at the age of 34 by unfollowing certain celebs and following others, his hometown fans have also resorted to burning effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan. Many fans of Sushant also took out a candle march in his hometown to pay their respects to the actor. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday, June 15, 2020. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others joined his family in playing their last respects to the late actor.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput had no financial trouble; charged Rs 8 crore per film, reveals close friend

Credits :crowdtangle

Share your comment ×