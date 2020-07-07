Pinkvilla Report: Deepika Padukone to Shilpa Shetty, where followership of celebs stood prior to TikTok ban

Recently, the Government of India decided to put a ban on certain Chinese applications including the popular TikTok app. Here is a detailed report of the number of followers of Bollywood celebs prior to the TikTok ban.

Recently, the Government of India decided to ban several Chinese applications available to users in India to protect the privacy of the users in the country. Among those apps, TikTok, the popular video sharing app was also banned in India. The app was extremely popular among the masses and even several Bollywood celebs were on it. From to Kartik Aaryan to , each of the stars enjoyed a massive fan following on the application that allowed them to engage and create content with their followers.

Several Bollywood stars used the application every single day to post their fun shenanigans. From Shilpa to Kartik, celebs created content on the app and interacted with their fans too. Some even used to post duets with fans which used to give their followers sneak peek into their favourite star’s life. During the lockdown, the app was used by celebs to pass their time and also share fun videos with their fans on social media. Now, we bring forth a report of the number of Bollywood celebs on the app.

Here is a look at the Bollywood stars on TikTok and their number of followers, prior to ban:

Shilpa Shetty- 19.6 Million followers

Shilpa Shetty, the popular Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast, was an extremely popular ‘TikToker’ as well. The gorgeous diva spent time creating fun videos with her husband Raj Kundra on the app and their cute banter often used to light up the internet. Not just this, Shilpa also showcased her goofy side on TikTok videos that went viral. Be it her taking the Money Heist 3 bun challenge or just happy dance challenge, everything that the diva did, won over the hearts of her 19.6 million followers.

Riteish Deshmukh- 15.9 Million followers

Actor Riteish Deshmukh often used to take fans on the sets of his films via his TikTok videos. However, his most loved ones were with his wife Genelia Deshmukh. Their videos often used to leave the internet in splits. With the ban on the app, surely their 15.9 million followers will miss their cute and fun banter.

Urvashi Rautela- 8 Million followers

The former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was a rage on TikTok. Her fun challenge videos were loved by her 8 million followers. Not just this, her dance videos on the application often left fans asking for more. While TikTok is banned now, the actress continues to enjoy a massive fan following on other social media platforms.

Tiger Shroff- 6.8 Million followers

The handsome action star of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff had a considerable presence on TikTok too. While Tiger often shares stunt and gym videos on social media platforms other than TikTok, he also used to post on TikTok which used to leave fans in awe. Not just this, seeing Tiger workout at the gym in his TikTok videos, several fans were motivated to hit the gym too. However, now, with the app banned, we’re sure his 6.8 million followers might be missing him.

Deepika Padukone -6.8 Million followers

With the same number of followers as Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone used TikTok to promote her films. In January, when her film Chhapaak had to release, Deepika went to promote her film via TikTok influencers and the fun she had with them in the videos left everyone in awe. Her 6.8 million followers got a sneak peek at her life as a star via the videos and even the fun she had on the app with the influencers, went viral on other platforms too.

- 6.6 Million followers

Sunny Leone, the popular Bollywood star, managed to garner over 6.6 million followers on TikTok post making her debut. The gorgeous star often used to share fun videos of dancing and chilling with her husband and kids on the app. Even while working, Sunny shared dance videos with her team which left her followers in awe of her. However, now due to the ban on the app, the star’s followers surely will be disappointed.

-4 million followers

Known for her fun and dance videos, Disha Patani had shared several videos on TikTok amid the lockdown with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. From goofing around on TikTok on her birthday with Tiger Shroff’s mom and sister to chilling alone and making funny videos, Disha made the use of the app to have fun and engage with her 4 million fans on the app. However, now with the app ban, Disha has been keeping herself busy with other platforms like Instagram.

Nora Fatehi- 3.3 million

Nora Fatehi is known for her killer dance moves and her goofy videos on Tiktok. Her popularity soared on the app post her performances in films and her numbers like Saki Saki and Dilbar. She kickstarted various challenges like Saki Saki challenge, and more on TikTok that helped her gain more followers on the application. However, with the ban on the app, her 3.3 million followers would be heartbroken.

Kartik Aaryan- 2.8 million followers

Amid the lockdown, if there is one star who made the right use of TikTok to spread awareness about COVID 19, it was Kartik Aaryan. His funny yet important videos went viral on social media and his 2.8 million followers enjoyed them to the fullest. Be it his goofy Koi Mil Gaya video or his fun banter with his mom, Kartik’s TikTok videos send his fans into a frenzy.

-2.6 million followers

The gorgeous actress of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit used TikTok to showcase her dancing skills as well as have fun amid the lockdown. Madhuri enjoyed a fan following of 2.6 million on TikTok and her fans loved sharing her videos on social media too. However, with the ban on the app, many of her fans would be extremely sad over not being able to learn to dance from the talented star of Bollywood herself.

-1.8 million followers

Shraddha Kapoor often used to post videos while promoting her films on TikTok. Be it during the promotions of Stree or Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha used to make goofy yet fun TikTok videos that garnered her a fan following of 1.8 million on the video-sharing platform. However, now, with the ban on the app, Shraddha’s fans will have to rely on other social media platforms to see the actress and her goofy videos.

- 1.2 million followers

The Marjaavan star Sidharth Malhotra was among the popular Bollywood actors on TikTok. During the promotions of his films, Sidharth used to share videos of himself and his films on his TikTok handle and several fans used to love them. Be it him urging his fans to share their videos with him or Sidharth dropping a fun video from promotions, the platform helped the actor garner 1.2 million followers. Now, with the app ban, the actor may have to use other social media platforms to connect with his fans.

