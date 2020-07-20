Pinkvilla Report: Dil Bechara beats Chichhore to become Sushant Singh Rajput’s most watched trailer on YouTube

Few days are left for the release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara, and the movie’s trailer has already created a record of becoming the late actor’s most watched trailer. Read to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput – it isn’t just a name but an emotion now. The young actor was always an inspiration for anyone who wanted to make it big in Bollywood. However, his unfortunate demise on June 14 left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. While many of us are still in denial of this harsh reality, we do miss Sushant’s presence in Bollywood. He was indeed one of a kind actor and there are no second thoughts about it. The late actor started his journey from television and went on to become a renowned name in Bollywood. His journey has undoubtedly been an inspiration for millions.

In fact, Sushant also made sure to present something new to the table every time he hit the silver screen. Be it as the flirty boy next door role, a dacoit, an innocent porter, a renowned cricketer and much more. It was a delight to watch him on-screen. And while the Raabta actor is no more with us, all eyes are on Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara which will be out this week. Needless to say, the audience is having high hopes from the movie and no one is willing to miss a chance to witness Sushant’s magic for one last time. In fact, Dil Bechara trailer has already been a rage among the audience and received a thunderous response. Interestingly, the trailer has emerged as the most watched trailer of the late actor.

Here’s a look at the number of views of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie trailers:

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the 2015 release Detective Byomkesh Bakshy featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role. Although the movie opened to positive reviews from the critics, it couldn’t create enough buzz at the box office. In fact, the trailer of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy recorded the least number of views among all Sushant starrers.

Drive

This was Sushant’s last release before his death. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive was released on OTT in November 2019 and revolved around the manhunt of a robber King. Drive, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Boman Irani, witnessed mixed reviews from the audience. Interestingly, the trailer of the movie did receive a decent response from the audience.

Kai Po Che

This Abhishek Kapoor directorial marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut in Bollywood in 2013. Also starring Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, Kai Po Che was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. While the movie was well received by the audience, the trailer of the movie also left a great impact on the viewers.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Starring Sushant, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, Shuddh Desi Romance was helmed by Maneesh Sharma and was released in 2013. The trailer of the movie grabbed a lot of eyeballs as it gave a glimpse of what the younger generation thinks about arranged marriages and live-in relationships.

Sonchiriya

This Abhishek Chaubey directorial featured Sushant, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. Released in 2019, Sonchiriya was sen in Chambal and revolved around a group of dacoits. The trailer managed to garner a lot of attention as it presented Sushant in a never seen before avatar. Sonchiriya also received a decent response from the critics but failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Kedarnath

Starring Sushant opposite the then debutant Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath was the talk of the town since inception. After all, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial grabbed the attention as it was set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Released in 2018, Kedarnath trailer was a huge hit among the fans. However, the movie opened to mixed reviews.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

This one of the most successful movies delivered by Sushant Singh Rajput. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a biopic on ace Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sushant was seen essaying the titular character. It was indeed a delight to watch Sushant stepping into Dhoni’s shoes and the trailer of the movie received a thunderous response from the audience. In fact, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was also a box office hit.

Raabta

Also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead along with Sushant, Raabta was directed by Dinesh Vijan and was released in 2017. The movie revolved around reincarnated star crossed lovers and Sushant and Kriti’s chemistry did win hearts. In fact, Raabta trailer was a massive hit among the audience. Unfortunately, the movie witnessed a commercial failure.

Chhichhore

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is among the most talked about movies of Sushant. The comedy drama also featured , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma in key roles and was a nostalgic trip to college days for everyone. While the trailer of Chhichhore garnered a lot of attention, the movie was a massive hit among the audience. Not just it opened to rave reviews from both the audience and critics, it was also declared a box office blockbuster.

Dil Bechara

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial will be Sushant’s last release and will mark the Bollywood debut of newcomer Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars and everyone has huge hopes with the movie. Interestingly, post Sushant’s demise, the movie has emerged as the most anticipated release and the audience is looking forward to watching Sushant’s last stint in front of the camera. In fact, the trailer of Dil Bechara received a thunderous response from the audience.

