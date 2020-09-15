Pinkvilla Report: Gangster to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi; Kangana Ranaut’s biggest box office hits

Kangana Ranaut has won millions of hearts with her versatility and impeccable acting prowess in her journey of 14 years. Here’s a look at her run at the box office and her movies which did wonders at the ticket windows.

is an actress who doesn’t need an introduction in Bollywood. The actress made her big screen debut with 2006 release Gangster and has garnered a zenith of success all by herself. The Queen of Bollywood is known for wearing her hearts on the sleeves and never shy away from speaking her heart out. Needless to say, Kangana knows the knack of making the headlines be it with her movies, fashion sense or her bold statements. Talking about her box office journey, the actress has come far in the industry and has emerged as one of the successful stars.

Interestingly, in her journey of over 14 years, the actress has proved her versatility over the big screen be it with her girl next door role, a rebellious bride or the Rani of Jhansi, Kangana has nailed every role which she had portrayed on the bada parda. From being a newcomer to entering the league of A-listers and even trying her hands at the direction, Kangana has certainly proved her worth. So far, Kangana has worked in over 30 movies. However, she has managed to woo the audience every time she hits the screen. While Kangana continues to rule the industry with her spectacular skills, here’s a look at her biggest box office hits.

Gangster

This Anurag Basu directorial marked Kangana’s debut in Bollywood opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. The movie opened to decent reviews and was quite popular among the audience. Kangana even went on to grab the Best Debutant Award for the same. To note, Gangster was a semi-hit at the box office but it did manage to win millions of hearts.

Life in a... Metro

The musical drama, which was helmed by Anurag Basu, presented Kangana in a never before seen avatar and the audience loved her quirky role. From her looks to her performance, everything about Kangana’s stint in Life in a.. Metro grabbed the attention. Talking about the box office reception, the movie was a semi-hit and raked in a lifetime collection of Rs 15.83 crore.

Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Fashion has been one of the most loved women centric movies in Bollywood. The movie featured Kangana Ranaut, in key roles and gave an insight glimpse of the fashion world. Kangana won several accolades for her stint in the movie and also grabbed a National Award in the category of best supporting actress. Fashion also got a decent response at the box office.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

This Mohit Suri directorial supernatural horror film marked Kangana’s second collaboration with Emraan after Gangster and the audience was in awe of their chemistry. Besides, Kangana also grabbed the eyeballs for her sizzling equation with Adhyayan Suman, after all, who can forget their popular love songs ‘Soniyo’. The movie opened to mixed reviews and witnessed a decent response at the box office.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Kangana Ranaut witnessed her first box office hits with 2010 release gangster drama Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The multi-starrer movie, which also featured , Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in key roles, received a massive response from the audience. Viewers certainly loved Kangana in the role of a yesteryear actress.

Tanu Weds Manu

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Tanu Weds Manu also featured R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead. The movie was a romantic drama and opened to rave reviews from the audience. It was one of the biggest hits of 2011 and Kangana’s rebellious avatar did win hearts as she played the role of a quirky and spontaneous girl. Tanu Weds Manu was a hit at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 38.52 crore.

Krrish 3

The third installment of the Krrish series was one of the most anticipated releases of 2013. While Hrithik played the lead role in the movie, it also featured Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Kangana played a very different role in the movie and her chemistry with Hrithik did grab a lot of attention. Although Krrish 3 opened to mixed reviews, it went on to become the first and biggest blockbuster for Kangana with a lifetime collection of Rs 175.83 crore.

Queen

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Queen was a movie that touched a million of hearts with its simple yet impressive storyline and spectacular performances. It was difficult to take eyes off Kangana’s innocence as Rani and the audience loved the way she transformed into a carefree bird. Queen was well received by the audience and managed to emerge as a hit at the box office,

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana witnessed her second blockbuster with 2015 release Tanu Weds Manu Returns which had a lifetime collection of – Rs 148.84 crore. The movie happens to be the sequel to her 2011 release Tanu Weds Manu and has been one of the most loved movies of the actress. Interestingly, this Aanand L Rai directorial featured Kangana in a double role and the actress did nail it with her performance in both roles. To note, she even grabbed a National Award for her performance in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

This movie marks an important milestone in Kangana’s journey in the industry. After all, it not just presented the actress in a powerful character but also added another feather to her cap. Yes! Kangana turned director with her 2019 release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie opened to good reviews from the audience and did a decent business at the ticket windows.

