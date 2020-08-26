Pinkvilla Report: Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput, Maanayata to Sunita Kapoor; Most followed star wives on Instagram

From Gauri Khan, Maanayata Dutt, Sunita Kapoor, to Twinkle Khanna, Mira Rajput and others, here’s looking at the most followed star wives on Instagram; Take a look!

As much as we love to follow Bollywood stars on social media, we equally love to follow their wives on Instagram/Twitter. And so today, we decided to look up on social media and draw an infographics comparison between the most followed star wives on social media. From ’s wife- , ’s wife - Kiran Rao, to ’s wife-Mira Rajput, ’s wife- Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor’s wife- Sunita Kapoor, and others, all of the star wives enjoy an immense fan following on Instagram, and fans love to follow them. Often, when actors are busy shooting, their better halves make sure to update their Instafam with latest photos and videos.

Now, while Gauri Khan’s Instagram followers boast of 3.2 million followers, Mira Rajput’s Instagram followers is at 2.3 million. Moving on, while Twinkle Khanna enjoys a massive followership on Instagram of 5.66 million, Sunita Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s followers on Instagram are at 294K and 465 K, respectively.

Gauri Khan

As much as we wait for King Khan Shah Rukh Khan to share a social media post, we equally wait for his wife, Gauri Khan, to post photos/videos on Instagram because when SRK is busy with shootings, wifey makes sure to update her Instafam with latest photos and videos. While Gauri enjoys a massive followership on Instagram of 3.2 million, her posts ft. , AbRam and go viral in no time, and, sometimes, Mr. Hubby decides to indulge in some social media banter with his wife. Well, recently, Gauri Khan treated her Instafam to candid photos of little munchkin AbRam while her caption was all about studying during lockdown as she wrote, “Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation.”

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is one of the hottest star wives in town because despite having two children at the age of 25, Mira looks like a million bucks and manages to make heads turn as soon as she is papped out and about the city. While fans love to see paparazzi photos of Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, the star wife enjoys a massive Instagram followership of 2.3m. Well, more than Kabir Singh actor, it is Mira who gives us sneak-peek into her day-to-day activity with Misha and Zain.

Twinkle Khanna

’s wife, actress and author, Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram followership is at a whopping 5.66 million. From her witty captions to often trolling hubby Akshay Kumar to sharing unseen vacay photos, Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram game is always on point.

Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, and mother of actress Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, enjoys a followership on Instagram of 294k and we totally love her social media posts. Recently, on her 36th wedding anniversary, Sunita Kapoor wished her forever young husband and Malang actor Anil Kapoor by posting a stunning picture of herself and husband and her caption had all our attention as it read, “My husband is my happy place. Happy 36th anniversary. Love you beyond time." On his anniversary eve, Anil Kapoor shared an teaser of sorts on social media. "This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing... A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18.”

Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, enjoys an Instagram follower of 2 million and her social media posts are all about the actor and their kids. Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share a video ft. her husband Sanjay and their kids, Iqra and Shahraan, while they all celebrated the festival by doing the evening aarti to Lord Ganesha. Also, when Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, Maanayata released an official statement thanking fans for their love.

Bhavana Pandey - 239k

Ananya Panday’s mother and Chunky Pandey’s wife, Bhavana Pandey, is a social media star because she always makes sure to share unseen photos and videos of her daughter and SOTY 2 star Ananya Panday with her Instafam. From digging out throwback photos of Ananya to sharing unseen vacay photos, Bhavna Pandey’s social media game is always on point. Also, Bhavna, who shares a great camaraderie with Gauri Khan, often shares photos with her girl gang.

Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, and Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, and also, Sonam Kapoor’s aunt enjoys a followership of 465k on Instagram.

Kiran Rao

Although Aamir Khan’s second wife- Kiran Rao also makes it to the list of star wives, however, Kiran is not on social media.

