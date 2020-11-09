Pinkvilla Report: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Housefull 4; How movies fared at BO on Diwali in the last 5 years

Ahead of Diwali 2020, here is a look at popular Bollywood releases which had released on Diwali in last five years and managed to entertain the audience.

The festival of Diwali is around the corner and everyone is gearing up for their preparations for this festival of light. While this festival is celebrated in a grand way across India, the celebration is going to be way more different this year given the COVID 19 pandemic. This year, we are bound to stay indoors and the celebrations have been comparatively a dull affair. Amid this, is coming up with a special surprise for the fans as he is releasing his first movie of the year Laxmii ahead of Diwali. The Raghava Lawrence directorial is releasing on OTT platforms on November 14.

Interestingly, Diwali marks a special occasion for Bollywood filmmakers as they are often seen taking over the ticket windows to encash the festive season. Each year, we see a Bollywood movie releasing on Diwali which manages to earn a bomb at the box office. As Laxmii is releasing today, here’s a look at the big Bollywood movies which released on the occasion of Diwali in the last five years and how did they fare at the box office:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The list begins with and ’s 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The movie was romantic family drama was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and marked the filmmaker’s collaboration with Salman after 15 years. In fact, the movie also featured the Dabangg star in a double role and opened to mixed reviews. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo came with a great ensemble of cast, including Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher, was released three days after Diwali and went on to make a lifetime collection of Rs 194.3 crores

Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The year 2016 witnessed a massive box office clash as the ticket windows witnessed a battle between two big releases. We are talking about starrer Shivaay and ’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring and and . Both the movies were among the most anticipated releases of the year back then and gave a tough fight each other. While Shivaay made a lifetime collection of Rs 84.8 cr and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil garnered Rs 106.4 cr.

Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again

The Diwali of 2017 witnessed another box office clash and this time it was between starrer Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again. Both the movie belonged to different genres and each of them opened to rave reviews from both audience and the critics. However, it was a tough fight at the box office. While Secret Superstar settled at Rs 62.6 cr, Golmaal Again made a lifetime collection Rs 205.5 cr.

Thugs of Hindostan

In 2018, Aamir Khan returned with another movie on Diwali. We are talking about Thugs of Hindostan which boasted a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, , Fatima Sana Shaikh etc. The movie was released a day after Diwali and was among the most anticipated movies of the year. But much to everyone’s surprise, Thugs of Hindostan opened to poor reviews, however, the movie garnered Rs 138.3 cr.

Housefull 4, Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh

The year 2019 witnessed a yet another box office clash and this it was between starrer Housefull 4, Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China and starrer Saand Ki Aankh. It was a bonanza Diwali for the audience and each movie opened to decent reviews. Talking about the collection, Made in China managed to make a lifetime collection of Rs 10.3 cr. On the other hand, Saand Ki Aankh earned Rs. 23.3 cr. Housefull 4 emerged to be box office winner with a collection of Rs 205.6 cr.

