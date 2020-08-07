Pinkvilla Report: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Most followed Bollywood celebs on Instagram

From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Neha Kakkar, here’s a list of the most followed celebrities on Instagram.

With the advent of technology, social media has been the best thing since the sliced bread. After all, it has been helpful in connecting with the entire world. There have been several modes of social media which has been quite popular especially in Indi and has been a platform to express their views. Amid this, Instagram has been most commonly used social media platform which not just helps you share the views and also give a glimpse of your life to the world.

Interestingly, Instagram also witnesses a great presence of Bollywood celebrities. Several Bollywood celebrities have their account on the photo-sharing app and also enjoys a massive fan following on the platform from people across the world. These celebs have been quite active and their Instagram posts have been a rage among their followers. From posts to stories, everything about these celeb accounts has been a massive follower booster. While a lot of celebs have been quite active on Instagram, Jonas has emerged as the most followed Bollywood celebrity in India. On the other hand, has been the most followed Bollywood actors of the industry.

Here’s a look at some of the most followed Bollywood stars and their number of Instagram followers:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka has not just been a renowned name in Bollywood but she has also carved a niche for herself in international cinema as well. While she has proved her mettle in both Bollywood and Hollywood, the Quantico actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Interestingly, Priyanka is quite active on Instagram and doesn’t leave a chance to give her fans a glimpse of all important events of her life. Besides, she also uses the platform to raise awareness about several issues along with showering love on her colleagues and friends with adorable posts.

Deepika is not just one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood but she also among the social media queen. Her Instagram activities have been quite popular among fans after all who would like to miss a chance to witness her mushy moments with . Yes! The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress treated her fans with beautiful pics from her lockdown days with her beau. On the other hand, Deepika’s childhood throwbacks are also a treat for the fans. Besides, the Bajirao Mastani actress has also made sure to be in touch with her fans and often taken up and interactive session dishing out interesting details about herself.

Shraddha, who became a household name with 2013 release Aashiqui 2, has been one of the most active celebs on Instagram. From sharing workout videos to raising awareness for animal care, Shraddha has been doing it all. Besides, the Ek Villain actress also made sure to given her fans a glimpse of her lockdown essentials during the COVID 19 lockdown this year and kept her fans intrigued. Besides, she also takes her fans on a nostalgic trip as she shares beautiful pics from her childhood days.

The bubbly actress, who is the queen of millions of hearts with her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills, often grabs the eyeballs with her Instagram posts. Alia is often seen pouring her heart out as she shares some special moments of her life with her fans on Instagram. Be it her love for her pet cat or some heartwarming moments with her family. Besides, the Student of The Year actress also surprised the fans after she gave a glimpse of her poetic side recently.

It’s been a couple of years since Katrina made her debut on the photo-sharing app and ever since then the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has been quite popular among Instagram users. The actress is often seen sharing stunning pics of herself along with her sister Isabelle Kaif as they two spend their COVID 19 lockdown together. From doing household chores to working out, sharing no make up look selfie, Katrina’s Instagram has certainly been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

The man is not just the king of the box office but also the most followed Bollywood actor on Instagram. His Instagram posts are usually about raising awareness about social issues and for making announcements about his movies which often leaves his fans intrigued.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline might be struggling to get a hit on the silver screen for quite some time now, but the Sri Lankan beauty is certainly a rage among Instagram users. The diva has been winning millions of hearts with her activities of the photosharing apps and is often seen sharing sizzling pictures of herself which never fails to dish out fashion goals.

Anushka Sharma might be missing from the silver screen for over a year now, but the lady is surely making news for her productions on OTT platforms. Besides, the NH10 actress has also been quite active on Instagram and is often seen promoting her projects on her official account along with sharing beautiful pictures of herself. Also, one can’t miss out her interactive session with her fans on Instagram wherein she flaunts her quirkiest side with her replies.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the most talked about singers in Bollywood who rules millions of hearts with her soulful voice. Besides, her bubbly personality also manages to grab the eyeballs. Interestingly, the Aankh Maarey singer is quite active on social media and is seen sharing beautiful posts every now and then.

Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has been the apple of the eyes ever since. But apart from being a stunning actress, Disha has also been making headlines with her social media posts wherein she flaunts the animal lover in her along with sharing gorgeous pics from the sets of herself, be it from the sets, home or vacation.

Sunny Leone is one of the actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. The diva, who has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time, has been enjoying her time as a mother with her three kids. Interestingly, her Instagram posts are all about her journey of motherhood along with beautiful pics of Sunny which never fails to make people go weak on their knees.

To note, the Instagram followers of most the celebrities in this list have witnessed an increase in a day.

