Pinkvilla Report: Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem to Aayush Sharma; Celebs who quit Twitter amid toxicity in 2020

From Sonakshi Sinha, Milap Zaveri to Aayush Sharma, Saqib Saleem, here’s a list of Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to micro-blogging site Twitter due to negativity.

The year 2020 has been unpleasant for everyone, especially our entertainment industry in more than one way. Not just the normal life was massively affected with shooting coming to a halt for around three months, we even lost some of the talented artists from the showbiz world like , Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput etc. While lockdown turned out to be a challenge for a major section of the society, one could see the effect of the same on social media platforms like Twitter as well. Yes! The micro-blogging website, which has been a platform to share opinions, turned out to be a place of filled with toxicity and negativity.

This happened after Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise sparked a fresh debate on nepotism on Twitter following which several Bollywood celebrities, filmmakers, the star kids were subjected to severe criticism. Amid this toxicity, several Bollywood celebs like decided to bid adieu to this micro-blogging site to keep the negativity and toxicity at bay despite enjoying a decent number of followers. Here’s a look at Bollywood celebs who quit Twitter amid toxicity this year.

The Dabangg girl, who enjoyed a massive fan following of 15.8M followers, was among the first one to deactivate her account on the micro-blogging site citing the toxicity. She shared a screenshot of her tweet on her Instagram account and called Twitter as one of the most toxic places. Sonakshi wrote, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off-deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out.”

Aayush Sharma

Sonakshi was followed by ’s brother in law Aayush Sharma, who also bid adieu to Twitter. He also shared a screenshot of his last tweet on Instagram as he announced his big decision and stated that he didn’t sign up the micro-blogging site for nasty herd mentality. “280 Characters are less to define a human being. But 280 are more than enough to spread fake news, hatred and negativity. Didn't sign up for the nasty herd mentality, Khuda hafiz,” Aayush wrote. He had 123.7K followers on Twitter

Saqib Saleem

The next in the list is ’s darling brother Saqib Saleem who announced his exit from Twitter as a parting shot and wrote, “I am Breaking Up with you Twitter.” The actor, who had 99.02K followers, shared a long message for his fans before bidding adieu to the micro-blogging site. The message read as, “Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct. These last few days have forced me to realise that I don’t need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It has made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious!”

Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal, who was launched by Salman Khan in Notebook, also bid adieu to the micro-blogging site. He announced the decision by sharing a screenshot of his last tweet which read as, “Goodbye Twitter.” He had 9.2K followers on Twitter.

Shashank Khaitan

The renowned filmmaker, who is known for making movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, also deactivated his Twitter account. In fact, he even called Twitter a breeding ground for hate and negativity. Shashank’s last tweet read as, “Done with twitter... just a breeding ground for hate and negativity... very sad that a platform so powerful, could not be used to create a better world... praying for peace and love always... deactivating my account now ... @Twitterindia.” He was followed by 52.6K people on Twitter.

Milap Zaveri

Director Milap Zaveri, who had 122.08K followers, also left the micro-blogging site early this week and called it an extremely toxic place full of trolls and negativity. Announcing the big decision, he wrote, “When I joined Twitter it was a great place to express one’s views, thoughts, musings. To connect with people. To appreciate others. To be updated with the latest news. But off late it’s become an extremely toxic place full of trolls and negativity. But I’m a very positive person! Hence today I bid it adieu.”

