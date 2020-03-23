Pinkvilla Stay At Home Challenge: Bored at home? Check these videos to make your isolation time fun

We did a Pinkvilla Stay At Home Challenge with all our fam-jam as the Coronavirus outbreak has left us all being stranded at home. At the end of it, we have a list of winners who got pretty creative with their videos. Check them out.

The internet is buzzing with photos and videos of what is up with our celebrities as they spend some fun time in quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While self-isolation can get boring for people who aren’t habituated to staying home, there are always ways to make the days at home interesting. We asked Pinkvilla fam to send us a video of what are they up to while being stuck at home, and we call it the Pinkvilla Stay At Home Challenge. While some of them are indeed humourous, some of the videos turned out to be adorable.

With over 100 entries to choose from, it was indeed a difficult task, but we managed to shortlist 18 entries and 8 of them have made it to the final cut, who of course, are the winners of the Pinkvilla Stay At Home Challenge. From doing the new hand emoji challenge to adorable videos which are all about love, there’s a little of everything.

Check out the videos from the winners of our Pinkvilla Stay At Home Challenge:

#SelfQuarantine can get pretty boring at times but thanks to all you wonderful viewers who sent us your #StayAtHome challenge videos. We loved it!

We have finally selected our top 5 #StayAtHome Challenge entries, and here are the winners! #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/ByHSsYI6X3 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) March 23, 2020

While we are all in this together, such small things that make our time on the internet fun. As advised by the Government, stay at home and stay safe, and ensure that you make it fun!

