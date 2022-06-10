Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, nominees for Super Stylish Youth Idol Female.

Bollywood and its stars hold immense influential power that manages to inspire generations. From young Gen-Z stars to veterans, the Hindi film industry is full of celebrities whose unique personality strikes a chord with millions. At Pinkvilla's first-ever award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icons', we are honouring such inspiring and young personalities who have an impression like no other.

The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Youth Idol Female are Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Youth Idol Female:

Sara Ali Khan

Be it her quirky shayari or fashion sense, Sara Ali Khan is a fan favourite for more than one reason. As much as Sara loves her classic white outfits, the actress flaunts her quirky style at movie promotions, interviews, or red carpet appearances. Goes without saying, Sara always makes an impression like no other.

Ananya Panday

Another Gen-Z actress who often serves looks on the gram, Ananya Panday is a lover of all things chic and stylish. The actress doesn't shy away from amping up the drama and glam when the occasion calls for it. Be it her mini dresses or stylish pantsuits, Ananya is the perfect style inspiration for Gen-Z.

Kiara Advani

Another actress who always loves stepping out in a great outfit is Kiara Advani. The actress' style has evolved massively under the spotlight. Today, Kiara serves some major style inspo on the gram with her ethnic fusion outfits. When it comes to elegant and dapper looks, Kiara is always ahead of the game.

Anushka Sharma

Coming from a non-filmy background, Anushka Sharma entered the world of showbiz with confidence. Almost a decade later, that is still Anushka's favourite accessory to wear - her smile and confidence. The actress' style is a class apart and straddles between smart, practical clothing and high-end designer wear.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's shining star, Alia Bhatt, has witnessed a personal style evolution under the spotlight. Ever since she made her debut in 2012, Alia has gone from following style trends to setting them. Today, the actress has comfortably embraced Indian ethics, crop tops and even tracksuits. Above all, the actress knows how to make her fresh style work for her.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Youth Idol Female on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

