Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Anushka Sharma-Disha Patani, Vote for Super Stylish Female Readers' Choice.

Bollywood's biggest fashion night is in the offing! Pinkvilla will be hosting its first-ever 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai this year and our readers have already nominated who they think are Bollywood's Super Stylish Actors. Our nomination categories ran for both male actors as well as female actors.

Thanks to our readers, we have an exciting list of Super Stylish Female actors for you to choose the winners from. The final five nominees include Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. These actors have etched a name for themselves and are some of the most sought-after names in Bollywood.

Check out nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female Readers' Choice:

Kriti Sanon

Lover of all things neon! If there's one Bollywood star that absolutely does not shy away from stepping out in bright and loud shades, it is Kriti Sanon. And kudos to the actress, as she aces every look and proves that her fashion playground is all about colour. Apart from pops of neon, Kriti's personal style also leans on the bohemian chic side and we love it.

Anushka Sharma

The diva of confidence, Anushka Sharma's style evolution has seen various stages. From her edgy red carpet avatars to boss lady pantsuits and even maternity fashion, Anushka's style has a high relatability quotient. While on most days she opts for casual-chic looks, Anushka does not shy away from glamming it up, if the occasion calls for it.

Disha Patani

If Disha Patani was granted a wish to only sport athleisure, the actress would happily take it. That's how much the stunning actress loves athleisure. Be it airport looks or filming days, Disha always reaches out for smart athleisure wear. This absolutely does not mean that the actress does not amp up the fashion quotient. From sporty crop tops to mini bodycon dresses, Disha Patani serves looks we didn't know we needed.

Janhvi Kapoor

One of Gen Z's brightest shining stars is Janhvi Kapoor. With a couple of films to her credit, Janhvi has risen to become one of the most stylish divas in Bollywood. While you can always take notes from her ethnic, red carpet or airport looks, Janvhi's gym looks are also often the rage on social media. The actress does not shy away from experimenting and also occasionally rocks the traditional silk saree. Needless to say, we find it hard to pick one!

Sara Ali Khan

Another Gen-Z actress who became a sensation after her debut on a chat show, Sara Ali Khan's personal style is comfort meets quirky chic. Sara is another actress who is not afraid of incorporating neon into her wardrobe. However, as much as she falls for pop colours and sharp outfits, Sara's go-to outfit is mostly a crisp white Chikankari suit that can never go wrong. It won't be a mistake to say that Sara Ali Khan popularised ethnic white suits among the young generation.

